ITHACA, NY -- After a “step backward” in December and a few small steps forward in January, the proposed apartment building at 401 E. State St. in Ithaca continues to make progress in front of the Planning and Development Board. At the Feb. 24 meeting, the development team from McKinley Development Company was on hand to offer some updates about the access road on the creekside of the building.
The six-story building is proposed to be 240,000 square feet of residential space with 347 units, and 100,000 square feet of parking space, which will house 318 parking spots. The 26-foot-wide access road had been a point of contention between the board and developers throughout the process, as the developers have been constrained by fire codes.
Developers ended up presenting a few different options to the board in addition to the original 26-foot access road. Study one showed, from left to right, the building, a five-foot sidewalk, a 20-foot access road, at least eight feet of planting and an eight-foot creek walk next to Six Mile Creek. Study two showed the building, a five-foot sidewalk, at least three feet of planting, the 20-foot access lane, another five-foot planting strip and the eight-foot creek walk.
Fire Chief Tom Parsons attended the meeting to share his perspective, and said he preferred the second study, as it would give his trucks more room.
“We’re trying to keep the roadway about eight feet or more away from the building itself,” he said. “The part of the building most vulnerable for a large-scale fire is the parking area […] We’re going to need the driving lane to be 20 feet and about eight feet away from the building, which will allow us to still use the aerial truck.”
The angle at which the aerial truck can operate is limited, so being able to be far enough away from the building is critical for fire safety. The board said they were inclined to go with what Parsons thought was best.
“I think that’s fine,” member Mitch Glass said. “A 20-foot access road is a good place to land on instead of the 26-foot access road.”
Parsons said he knows this access road has been a battle, but that he tries to help as much as he can while staying within safety limitations.
“We’re doing whatever we can to work within the confines of the code to help the developers be successful,” he said.
Despite the amicable solution to the access road that seemed to leave most board members happy, the issue of massing on the site has not gone away.
“I’m not happy with any of these options,” planning board member Elisabete Godden said. “I still think the massing is too dense for this site.”
