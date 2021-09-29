ITHACA, NY -- Spotted lanternflies are still a threat in Ithaca after an adult lanternfly was found on the Seneca Street garage. According to City Forester Jeanne Grace, the insect is likely from the same infestation that was reported at an apartment building near the intersection of Stewart Avenue and University Avenue.
Grace said that was first reported last fall, and she’s been working with the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets ever since.
“What was decided to be the best course of action would be to remove a bunch of trees in the area, because they found egg masses on a lot of the trees,” she said. “We worked with them to make sure we were getting rid of as many egg masses as we possibly could.”
The state continued to have inspectors assigned to the Ithaca area to look for spotted lanternflies and up until recently, only nymphs (the larval stage of the insects) had been found in the immediate area.
There was some slight concern when the adult lanternfly was found on the Seneca Street garage because Grace said lanternflies aren’t very good fliers, so they don’t usually travel very far. The garage is about one mile from the original infestation site, so Grace said they thought it could have been one opportunistic lanternfly who had hitched a ride somehow or a second infestation. Upon further investigation, inspectors from the state examined the garage from top to bottom to check for other adults or egg masses, but didn’t find anything, leading them to conclude it was likely an adult from the Stewart Avenue infestation.
According to Grace, lanternflies aren’t an insect that causes a huge problem in urban settings — they won’t destroy natural areas like the emerald ash borer — but they do pose a major threat to the agricultural sector.
“In general they’re not killing healthy trees — they like a variety of trees but they also really like grapevines,” Grace said. “They can kill grapevines and cause grape harvest to be nearly impossible because the adults swarm on the grapes that are ready to harvest and that makes it impossible to do mechanical picking.”
She added that they also really like apple trees.
“We have vineyards and apple orchards in upstate New York, so it’s a big concern that we really limit that [lanternfly] population,” Grace said.
So far, there hasn’t been word of any vineyards having an issue, according to Grace.
“I’m sure [owners] are out looking and vineyard managers are on high alert looking for that insect to show up,” she said.
For right now, Grace said they will continue to execute a locally targeted plan to reduce the population of lanternflies to continue to protect orchards and vineyards nearby.
“We did that by removing trees with eggs on them,” she said.
Lanternflies particularly like a tree called the tree of heaven. They don’t need it to survive, but if there’s one in the area they will find it and feed off of it, so Grace said that’s a good place to be monitoring.
“There have been other areas where the insect has been managed using the tree of heaven as a trap tree,” she said. “They treat the trees with pesticide so when they come feed off it they’re killed. So that’s another management strategy.”
If you find a lanternfly, the best thing to do is catch it and put it in the freezer in a plastic baggie — this will both kill and preserve the insect. You can then call Grace or the state directly and someone will come grab the sample to make a positive identification.
“It would be very helpful if people in the Ithaca area can do that,” Grace said. “People in Fall Creek or Cayuga Heights might find adults and it would be really interesting to track how far they’re traveling and find out if we have any other populations.”
Grace also encouraged people to be vigilant and aware of the ways lanternflies travel larger distances. She said to make sure there are none in your car or in your trunk when you’re traveling, otherwise you could be responsible for bringing an infestation to another city. She said the insects like to lay their eggs on trees, masonry stone and rusty metal, so it’s not unheard of to find egg masses on the inside of wheel wells and other parts of a vehicle.
“So if you’re going to be traveling, just take a look at your car,” she said. “Look under the wheel wells at this time of year while they’re laying eggs.”
Grace surmises that’s likely how the infestation ended up in Ithaca — someone from a place that already had an infestation came to Ithaca with egg masses on their car. Grace describes the masses as looking like a smear of very fine grade clay, but suggests Googling what they look like so that you’re familiar.
“Just be vigilant and make sure we’re not delivering the seed of infestation somewhere else,” she said.
The city forester can be reached at 607-272-1718, and the Department of Agriculture and Markets can be reached through the form at https://agriculture.ny.gov/contact-us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.