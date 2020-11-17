ITHACA, NY -- The intersection of College Ave and Dryden Road in Ithaca, near the 300 block of College Ave, will be reduced to one lane from 8 a.m. until about 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 18 for construction. Crews will be working to install water service for a COVID trailer.
For more information, contact the Department of Public Works Water & Sewer Division at 607-272-1717.
