On Nov. 2, 2022, a coalition of leaders from labor unions representing city workers publicly confronted the Common Council about issues they have been facing both on the job and in the contract negotiation process. The relationship between the city and its workers has not improved over the last four months, as labor leaders confronted the Common Council once again during the Feb. 1 meeting.
Over the last several weeks the Common Council has made changes such as removing City Attorney Ari Lavine from contract negotiations and replacing him with a different lawyer, as well as approving a resolution making Alderperson George McGonigal an official labor liaison.
However, during the Common Council’s Feb. 1 meeting, union members from the City Executive Association, Firefighter Association, CSEA DPW, and Police Benevolent Association all told the Common Council that they were still not doing enough to improve the relationship between the City and its workers. As a result, Department of Public Works (DPW) employees have worked without a contract since 2020 and Executive Association workers have gone without a contract since 2021.
A sticking point for the unions is that the city has refused to enter negotiations without having a lawyer present —and Lavine’s comments comparing city workers to an angry mob hasn’t helped the situation. Labor leaders have said that these are examples of the “hostile culture that has been allowed to persist at City Hall and in local government.”
Labor leaders have repeatedly questioned why the City insists on using attorneys to negotiate with workers over basic cost of living raises while requiring benefit cut-backs. In another statement to the Common Council from December 2022, labor leaders said, “stacking the negotiating table with high-powered lawyers who have no understanding of our community, our work or the jobs we do, has never worked…and is the very reason we are in this critical situation.”
Kevin Eitzmann, the field director for the New York chapter of the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO), told the Common Council “I cover the entire state from Buffalo to Long Island with two and a half million members, and I’ve never seen all five unions in a city come together like I have here.” Eitzmann added that workers came to the AFL-CIO to ask for help because they felt disrespected by the City at the negotiation table.
According to Eitzmann, “the 2.5 million member labor movement in NY — including the more than 2,300 workers in Ithaca — are imploring elected officials to create real change to make the city a better place for residents and workers.”
During the Feb. 1 meeting, Cindy French, a custodian for the City of Ithaca and a member of the DPW union, said that after several years of service she is making just $17.12 an hour with “no room to grow.” According to French, she has been forced to apply for another position in the city which pays about 75 cents more, in addition to working a part-time job.
French added that she is almost making the same amount of money working part-time compared to what she is making as custodian for the City. This should be an obvious sign that the City must do better if they want to stay competitive.
“If I got a little more money I could quit that part-time job,” said Cindy.
A civil engineer at the Department of Public Works, Ethan Wagner told the common council in November that “worker benefits have been steadily eroding” and “morale issues are stemming from how contracts are negotiated.”
According to Wagner, “I'm concerned that it's increasingly difficult to maintain staffing in parts of the city like treatment plants, DPW and water and sewer.” He continued saying that surrounding municipalities are paying higher wages, and workers who do the dirty and demanding job of installing water and sewer pipes will make more money plowing or driving trucks for other communities.
Another member from the AFL-CIO Central Labor Council, Brendan McGovern, told the Common Council that “organized labor will continue to converge on Ithaca until the City changes policy and the ways they treat their workers.”
President of the Executive Association Jeanne Grace then discussed unfair contract negotiations and explained that swapping out lawyers would not fully address concerns of union members.
In a previous statement to the Common Council, Grace expressed a frustration with the city’s desire to maintain legal representation at the negotiating table.
“The FDA and DPW — as well as the Executive Association — have no legal representation at the table…,” she said. “Why can’t we just meet with honesty and respect and come to a compromise without arguing through lawyers?”
According to Grace, the city’s solutions have seemed to be top-down, and workers are instead asking for a bottom-up approach that would include workers in conversations about how to improve negotiations so they aren’t forced to do it in a public forum.
Following Grace’s comments, the Union Chief of the Ithaca Firefighters Association, George Agpar, made an appearance before the Common Council to ask why the city hired “anti-union” lawyer Jim Romer to represent them in negotiations with labor unions.
Mayor Laura Lewis told Agpar that Romer was “retained because of his lengthy and diverse history” dealing with labor contract disputes.
Agpar then warned that “if things don’t change, all five union chiefs are leaving Ithaca Fire Department in 2023.”
After Agpar’s comments, Tom Basher, one of the assistant chiefs at the department, said that he would be retiring this month after 20 years of service. He said that ongoing issues with the city influenced his decision to leave.
Ian Greer, director of the ILR Co-Lab at Cornell University, said that the Co-Lab will be holding a public meeting at the ILR School to raise the voices of city workers. Greer also told the Common Council about a proposal from unions to remove lawyers from the collective bargaining process.
Following the lengthy public comment period, Common Council member Cynthia Brock said that she “feels the frustrations of City workers,” and that the difficulty of government is that it does move slowly. Brock also added that the City needs to know what resources it has before it can make changes to benefits.
Common Council member McGonigal tried to offer some reassurance to workers saying that this has been a long time coming.
“I know it’s glacially slow, but it took a long time to get this bad.”
(1) comment
Why didnt you include my comments at the Feb 1 Common Council in your article?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.