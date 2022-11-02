When Ithaca became the first city in the country to successfully unionize every Starbucks location in April 2022 as part of Starbucks Workers United’s (SBWU) nationwide unionization effort, the corporation retaliated by closing its most popular store in the city, firing a handful of union organizers and over-working the employees that remained.
In response to the corporation's efforts to undermine the union, organizers filed claims with the National Labor Relations Board in June that accused Starbucks of violating labor laws that protect workers' right to unionization.
After months of deliberation, the NLRB has finally released an in-depth complaint against Starbucks saying that the board “found merit in the union’s claim that the June store closure was meant to dissuade workers from organizing.” In addition, the board says that Starbucks actions were “illegal” and that the company has been ordered to reopen its Collegetown location.
In the complaint, the NLRB also said that it was illegal for Starbucks to threaten to withhold benefits and wage increases from workers if they unionized. According to the NLRB, Starbucks should have to make up for the lost wages of union organizers and reinstate the employees that it has fired for organizing.
Starbucks Corporate says that the closure of their Collegetown location was a result of health and safety issues with the store and did not have anything to do with recent union activity. Representatives from the company say the closure of the Collegetown location was caused by an overflowing grease trap that management ignored for months.
Workers agree that the grease trap was an issue and that the store needed to be temporarily closed to clean it up. However, instead of cleaning it up, the company is choosing to permanently close the location, effectively laying off the employees that recently voted to unionize.
If Starbucks and NLRB officials fail to reach a settlement, these complaints will be litigated in court before an administrative law judge.
