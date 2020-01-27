After three years of dedicated leadership, M. Bevin O’Gara, the producing artistic director for the Kitchen Theatre Company will not be extending her contract when her current term expires towards the end of June. While the Kitchen’s staff and board are sad to lose her, they understand O’Gara’s decision. She said this is a hard decision to make but knows it’s all for the best.
“Coming to this conclusion has been heart-wrenching and was only made after significant self-reflection,” O’Gara said. “But in the end, I know it is the right decision for me and for my husband. As Thom and I move onto this next chapter—focusing on family, friends, and personal goals—we will always look back on our time in Ithaca and at the Kitchen with affection and pride. What the KTC staff and the board have achieved together in such a short period of time is nothing short of astonishing. From our innovative Green Initiative to our record-breaking subscriber numbers, the substantial increase in foundational support, and, of course, our numerous unforgettable productions, there is so much to look back on and to celebrate.”
The Kitchen Theatre’s board is grateful to O’Gara for her profound artistic talent and fierce dedication to the boundless energy that she brought to the theatre. She will be leaving behind a remarkable legacy. Because of her efforts and those of the Kitchen’s team, the theatre is in a strong position, both artistically and financially.
O’Gara will remain in her position for the rest of the 2019-2020 season as the Kitchen’s board will search for an interim artistic director to be established on July 1. The board will be launching a national search for a new artistic director in the fall for a three-year term, starting in July 2021. All members of the Kitchen Theatre are committed to working together to make the current season a success and that the upcoming transition will build on the extraordinary successes of the last few years.
