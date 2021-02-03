District 125’s new Assemblyperson Anna Kelles hosted a town hall on Jan. 27 with local experts to shed some light on the latest vaccine news.
The state released new guidelines about distribution, so Tompkins County Public Health Director Frank Kruppa was on hand to clarify what exactly that means for residents. He explained that right now the county health department is vaccinating phase 1B essential workers, pharmacies are vaccinating people ages 65+, and the hospitals are vaccinating the healthcare workers in phase 1A. He also acknowledged that the scarcity of supply right now has caused a lot of frustration.
“Phase 1B is a lot of people, and the federal government and state did not narrow that down,” he said. “So 1,800 slots disappeared in 20 minutes when we posted it.”
Kelles, relaying questions from the community, asked him why there isn’t a waiting list, as some older folks may be less adept at using the technology for registration.
“We’ve gotten a lot of questions about waiting lists,” Kruppa said. “But if we did that, there’d be 10,000 people on it in a day or two, so at that point it’s not really a list anymore.”
He clarified that anyone who is eligible can be vaccinated at the state sites, but that those sites are booking out into the future. Localities are not able to book until they have the doses in hand. Tompkins County has continued to be one of the highest performing counties in the state, a point made on numerous occasions by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, but as more state sites have popped up, fewer doses have been made available to local health departments.
“In the first couple weeks in January we vaccinated over 5,000 people,” Kruppa said. “We were really fortunate to do that very quickly. But obviously after those two weeks everyone started to catch up. The supply for the state didn’t increase, but state mass vaccination sites were set up […] There’s a little bit of chaos in this and we know that, we’re trying to provide structure.”
Kelles acknowledged that most of the chaos and confusion comes solely from not having enough vaccines. Kruppa agreed, and said his department is trying to do the best it can to manage the situation and make it as easy as possible for people.
“Our allocation went way down when the state sites opened […] It’s frustrating, we know that. It’s frustrating for us. We just ask folks to continue to be patient,” he said.
A community member asked about mobile vaccination units, but Kruppa said, again, it came down to supply.
“If we had enough vaccine, we would already be rolling out those plans,” he said. “We’re trying to vaccinate as many people as quickly as possible, and right now the best way is a large-scale site. The goal is herd immunity, and I’m committed to getting a vaccine to anyone who wants one in Tompkins County. We will hit a point where supply will meet demand.”
There were also a few medical experts on hand to answer questions about the science behind the vaccine. Dr. Douglas MacQueen, an infectious disease specialist at Cayuga Medical Center, said that while it’s still not clear whether or not you can still transmit the disease if you’re vaccinated, the vaccine will protect you from illness.
“If you’re infected with the coronavirus you would not become ill from it,” he said. “That’s the goal of this vaccine. And the idea that we’re passing it on to other people while we’re infected may be less significant […] The short answer is yes, it will protect you from becoming sick if you get the infection.”
He also clarified that even with the emergence of new variants, it’s still important to be vaccinated.
“It’s possible the vaccine won’t give us the same level of protection against future variants, but it will give some protection,” he said. “And we’re talking about maybe a couple percent less effective. Most of the information suggests the change is in how contagious it is and how quickly it spreads.”
Kruppa urged anyone with more vaccine questions to call 2-1-1, and to keep an eye on the Health Department’s website (https://tompkinscountyny.gov/health) for all the latest information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.