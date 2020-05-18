Another prominent local union has announced an endorsement in the competitive race for the New York State 125th Assembly District Democratic nomination.
The Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 267 union has endorsed Anna Kelles, a Tompkins County legislator now vying for the statewide seat. The union touted Kelles' "strong passion for local union labor and commitment to our mission as an organization."
“It is an incredible honor to get the endorsement of UA Local 267” said Kelles in a press release announcing the endorsement. “I have had the privilege to stand with members for years to fight for local labor on local contracts. I look forward to continuing our partnership in Albany."
There are seven Democratic candidates contending for the nomination, which is seen as a de facto general election victory considering the Democratic-heavy 125th district.
Kelles has also been endorsed by the Working Families Party, Eleanor’s Legacy and the Tompkins-Cortland Building & Construction Trades Council. The Primary election will be held on June 23rd, with early voting starting on June 13th in Tompkins and Cortland Counties.
