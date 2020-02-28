The presentation of the New York State executive budget can come and go without notice for most citizens, who might not realize any significant differences until they show up as another deduction on their paycheck.
This year was much the same, as Governor Andrew Cuomo presented his executive budget proposal earlier this year without much fanfare outside of the political sphere. But over the last few weeks, local officials, including administration in Tompkins County, have begun sounding the alarm over what they fear are significant and harmful changes to the state’s Medicaid program that could mean sizably higher costs for municipalities, which would be passed along to residents via increasing property taxes.
The changes would be in the form of the removal of the Medicaid Growth Cap. The growth cap, first instituted in 2006, served to mitigate spending concerns. New changes, though, would install two new requirements for counties: they must remain under a two percent property tax growth cap and a three percent Medicaid cost increase per year, otherwise counties are required to repay New York State for the entire price of the Medicaid increase (meaning any amount over the three percent growth, as well as the three percent growth). In other words, if a county’s Medicaid costs increase 2.9 percent year over year, the state will refund that; if costs increase 3.5 percent (or anything over three percent), the county is on the hook for the entire 3.5 percent increase.
Previously, counties and local taxpayers would have been shielded from that by a zero percent Medicaid growth cap that was instituted five years ago.
“Most counties will not be able to comply based on current trends and costs,” an analysis that the New York State Association of Counties presented to a group of administrators earlier this month. “Counties have virtually no ability to control costs in this program.”
Basically, as NYSAC lays it out, counties are caught in a difficult (or, nigh impossible) spot. They do not control who qualifies for Medicaid, that criteria is set by the state and the federal government, and they are legally required to enroll those who qualify. Virtually any additional factors are out of their hands as well, meaning they’ll be paying, and perhaps punished, for something they don’t have much control over in the first place.
The new rules are the latest in a long line of financial stressors that have been handed down by the powers that be in Albany, known prominently as “unfunded mandates.” They’ve been a nearly constant topic of conversation in Tompkins County over the last few years, spurring discussion of consolidation, education reform and election day changes, just to name a few, all based on mandates that aren’t being financed by the state.
“[Cuomo] has essentially reversed his zero growth cap on Medicaid,” Tompkins County Administrator Jason Molino said “He hasn’t said that, but he’s taken several actions that have essentially undermined and undercut the zero growth cap. That’s what it is.”
The motivation for the change is obvious, as New York State has dug itself a $6 billion financial deficit, a significant portion of which can be attributed to Medicaid spending. But that’s after years of expanding the program and protecting counties from those impacts, barriers the state would now potentially remove.
“New York State, unlike any other state in the country, then redistributes that cost to counties,” Molino said. “Most states cover the vast majority of the state’s share of Medicaid. In simpler terms, the state has determined its expanded eligibility and benefit levels and its a mandated state benefit that they provide certain individuals, and they require counties to pay for those benefits. It is probably the largest unfunded mandate in any local government.”
Since the budget was proposed, groups of Tompkins County legislators have made two trips to Albany to speak to state representatives in hopes of conveying the struggle that would place before municipalities. Though state-level legislators have been receptive, it’ll be hard to tell if the pleas have been heard or not until budget debate season comes around in the spring.
“I have not heard from any of my constituents with concerns on proposed changes,” county legislator Shawna Black said. “They were buried in the Governor’s budget and quite honestly, I’m not sure that people are even aware. This could have a huge impact on our local taxpayers.”
For comparison’s sake, Molino ran the numbers for the last two years: in the 2017-2018 fiscal year, Tompkins County would have owed New York State $1,072,634 in costs associated with going over the allowed Medicaid growth cap, and in 2018-2019 that number would have been $1,536,271. In other words, in just two years the county would have owed around $2.6 million in additional costs to New York State.
The federal Medicaid program saw a boom in enrollment during the early 2000s: from 1995-2000, enrollment figures rose from 33.4 million Americans to 34.5 million, but in the next five years, enrollment rose from 34.5 million to 46.3 million. Over the last 15 years that trend has generally continued, particularly in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis, and the number now sits at 74.8 million people enrolled. Obviously, New York State saw higher enrollment and expanded eligibility during that time too, and to control costs it inserted the Medicaid growth caps: three percent in 2006 and then zero percent in 2015. These helped slow annual growth of taxes.
Changes to the Medicaid growth cap, though, seem to have inspired a more unified response of anger from counties en masse across the state. #KeepTheCap is the snappy hashtag (a prerequisite for any modern day movement) associated with the collective of counties urging their state representatives to fight the changes.
No actual Medicaid benefit changes or modifications have been suggested by Cuomo so far, Molino acknowledged, but the general tenor of the governor’s comments do give Tompkins County officials some pause about how the conversation will go in the future. For example, Cuomo has intimated that over the last several years counties have been lackadaisical in determining who actually qualifies for Medicaid benefits and haven’t adhered strictly enough to state criteria for qualification.
“Essentially, [Governor Cuomo] is suggesting that counties are providing benefits to individuals that otherwise shouldn’t be receiving healthcare benefits,” Molino said. “He has made those allegations without any evidence to support it, and in the same statements he is promoting that 95% of New Yorkers now have health insurance due to Medicaid expansion.It seems to be a contradicting statement on his behalf.”
Compounding matters is that Molino asserts the Governor’s office to be insufficiently responsive to him or other counties’ concerns. In Molino’s mind, the growth cap was a smart idea that had been effective, making sure that municipality’s remained vigilant of their spending while maintaining the state as an accountable figure for its own expansion efforts to bring more people under the tent.
“It is capping the local municipality’s exposure to a program that it has no control over,” Molino said. “It did exactly what it was intended to do: to minimize the impact and provide property tax relief to residents. That was the purpose of it. That combined with the property tax cap did what it was supposed to do. That’s all being undone now because of a state mandated program in which the state has expanded enrollment, eligibility and benefits.”
Those last few words are another tricky element for Molino, especially in Tompkins County. He, along with likely the majority of the county, support the expansion of Medicaid as a theoretical concept. The manner by which New York State is doing it, though, presents problems, Molino said.
“I don’t think anybody’s going to argue that healthcare for all is a bad thing, this community embraces it more than most,” Molino said. “It’s a good thing to have. The problem is that the state hasn’t figured out a way to pay for it, and now they’re pushing it onto the municipalities, particularly the counties.”
Another problem: a lack of clarity in the budget means local municipalities are unsure what, if anything, they actually have to fear. This criticism was levied at the budget in general by New York Republicans who argued that the vagueness of the budget made concretely debating it much more difficult.
“The executive budget is very vague, which is kind of odd, it makes it difficult to know what the intent is,” Molino said. “‘Appears,’ ‘believes,’ ‘seeking clarity,’ these are generally words I don’t use when I develop a budget. You wouldn’t put speculative language when you’re preparing a budget, but there’s not clarity [from the state] which adds confusion, suspicion and challenge as we go through this.”
While the cap removal will impact local governments, other Medicaid-related elements of the budget will ostensibly change the way healthcare providers interact with Medicaid patients and programming as well. John Turner, spokesperson for Cayuga Health System, said that while they are assessing the growth cap’s impact the health company is simultaneously preparing for potential cuts to its Medicaid offerings.
“We are addressing our own cuts to the Medicaid program,” Turner wrote in a statement. “At the beginning of the year, New York State announced a one percent Medicaid reduction and a change to the managed Medicaid long term care rate. For Cayuga Health System, that means cutting approximately $1 million from the budgets at Cayuga Medical Center ($282,000), Schuyler Hospital ($668,000), and Cayuga Medical Associates ($50,000). This will have an impact on our operations and we are currently working to address it.”
The constant refrain from county officials seems to be: Medicaid costs should indeed be lower, but Tompkins County (and others) have no mechanisms to control them currently. The budget process still must play out, but the interpretation among local officials seems to be that they are being asked to make extraordinary changes and face significant punishment if they’re unable to quickly adjust.
“The assumption in the Governor’s budget is that we can all of a sudden ‘reduce costs,’” Black said. “It’s not that easy and if it was we would have already figured it out already.”
