One person is in custody after a report of someone brandishing a gun in the area of West Village Place and Abbot Lane in Ithaca.
Ithaca Police announced that they responded around 6:05 p.m. to the area after repords of a "young man being chased by another person that was brandishing a gun." Officers arrived and attempted to locate those involved, a press release said. The Tompkins County Sheriff's Department helped locate one person in the area, and a loaded handgun was found during the investigation.
The person detained is a juvenile, and so no more information will be released regarding their identity. There have been no injuries identified now.
The Ithaca Police Department is asking for help with the investigation, and tips should be directed to:
- Police Dispatch: (607) 272-3245
- Police Administration: (607) 272-9973
- Police tipline: (607) 330-000
- Email: policeinfo@cityofithaca.org
- Anonymous email tip address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips
- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ithacapolice
- Twitter: https://twitter.com/ithacapolice
