Today's Tompkins County Health Department release shows slow growth in both positive tests and recoveries while overall testing continues to rapidly rise.
Since yesterday, one more person has tested positive for coronavirus, bringing that number to 163 people in Tompkins County, while the number of recoveries rose by one as well, bringing that to 142.
In total, 9,965 have tested negative, meaning nearly 300 people tested negative in the last day. 521 people are awaiting their test results. Overall, 10,649 people have been tested for COVID-19.
There remain no active COVID-19 hospitalizations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.