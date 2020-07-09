The Tompkins County Health Department announced its updated testing numbers after two days of shortened hours at the Ithaca Mall site due to heat, showing that there are still two active COVID-19 cases in Tompkins County.
The number of positive tests stands at 169, with 167 cases having recovered. There are 501 test results pending.
The health department has conducted 17,960 tests total, and 17,290 have been returned negative.
There are no hospitalizations for COVID currently, and there have still not been any deaths of Tompkins County residents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.