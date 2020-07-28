The Tompkins County Health Department's daily numbers show that there are now 31 active coronavirus cases in the county, after a day of no positive cases and one recovery.
There have now been 219 positive tests and 188 people have recovered from the virus and tested negative. The number of active cases has now declined from 39 on July 24 to 31 on July 28.
There have been 23,276 tests administered with 22,947 coming back negative. 110 tests are awaiting results. No Tompkins County resident has died, and there are no active hospitalizations.
From the health department:
Cayuga Health Sampling Site
Hours: Mon–Fri, 8:30AM–4:00PM
To pre-register, call Cayuga Health Call Center at 607-319-5708, or cayugahealth.org.
Need a ride to the Sampling Site? After you register, call 2-1-1 for assistance. 2-1-1 is open from 8:30am–5pm to help with ride options.
Free testing at NYS-run sampling sites. Appointment required. Call the NYS COVID Hotline to find the closest site and register. (888) 364-3065.
