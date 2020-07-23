The Tompkins County Health Department has announced that five more positive tests have been returned in the county, signaling a continuing upward trend in coronavirus cases in July.
There are now 39 active cases in the county, with 211 total positive tests and 172 of them having recovered. One more person recovered today, and the two people who were still in the hospital due to COVID-19 have been released. There have still been no deaths among Tompkins County residents.
As for testing, there have now been 22,072 tests administered, with 50 results still pending. There have been 21,811 tests returned negative.
From the health department:
Cayuga Health Sampling Site
Hours: Mon–Fri, 8:30AM–4:00PM
To pre-register, call Cayuga Health Call Center at 607-319-5708, or cayugahealth.org.
Need a ride to the Sampling Site? After you register, call 2-1-1 for assistance. 2-1-1 is open from 8:30am–5pm to help with ride options.
Free testing at NYS-run sampling sites. Appointment required. Call the NYS COVID Hotline to find the closest site and register. (888) 364-3065.
