Wednesday's numbers update from the Tompkins County Health Department shows another three positive cases of coronavirus, although one more person has now recovered and tested negative for the virus.
Two of the four people who were hospitalized have been released. Two people remain hospitalized, and there are 35 active cases in the county. In total, 206 people have tested positive for the virus and 171 have recovered.
As for testing, 21,637 tests have been administered, and 21,362 tests have been returned negative. 69 people are awaiting for their tests to be returned.
From the health department:
Cayuga Health Sampling Site
Hours: Mon–Fri, 8:30AM–4:00PM
To pre-register, call Cayuga Health Call Center at 607-319-5708, or cayugahealth.org.
Need a ride to the Sampling Site? After you register, call 2-1-1 for assistance. 2-1-1 is open from 8:30am–5pm to help with ride options.
Free testing at NYS-run sampling sites. Appointment required. Call the NYS COVID Hotline to find the closest site and register. (888) 364-3065.
