In the last day, three people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 in Tompkins County. It's the first time anyone in the county has been in the hospital for the illness since May 30.
No new cases were reported in today's health department update, and nobody else has recovered in the last day, meaning there are still 32 active cases in Tompkins County.
As for testing, there have now been 20,645 tests administered, with 202 positive returns, 170 of whom have recovered, and 20,403 negative tests. Forty people are awaiting their test results.
It was reported early today that the county has its first coronavirus case in a nursing home, as one person is in isolation at the Cayuga Ridge Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
