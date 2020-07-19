Tompkins County's active coronavirus case count has climbed to 32, the highest it has been in months. Four more cases were reported on Sunday, with recoveries staying steady. There have now been 202 positive tests in Tompkins County, with 170 people having recovered.
In the last 10 days, 33 people have tested positive for COVID-19, a substantial wave that the Tompkins County Health Department has attributed, in part, to July 4 activities and out of state travel.
Overall, 20,635 tests have been conducted, with 20,379 being returned negative and 54 results still pending.
There are still no hospitalizations related to the coronavirus in Tompkins County, and no county residents have died.
From the health department:
- Cayuga Health Sampling Site Hours: Mon–Fri, 8:30 a.m.–4:00 p.m.
- To pre-register, call Cayuga Health Call Center at 607-319-5708, or cayugahealth.org.
- Need a ride to the Sampling Site? After you register, call 2-1-1 for assistance. 2-1-1 is open from 8:30am–5pm to help with ride options.
- Free testing at NYS-run sampling sites. Appointment required. Call the NYS COVID Hotline to find the closest site and register. (888) 364-3065.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.