The Tompkins County Health Department's newest daily update shows that there are now 28 active cases in the county after four more people tested positive for the coronavirus over the last day. While a rise in cases continues, it has slowed slightly with now five new cases discovered in the last three days, compared to a jump of 17 earlier in the week.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, 198 people have tested positive for coronavirus, though 178 have now recovered and tested negative. There are no active hospitalizations and no Tompkins County residents have died. As for total testing, 20,622 tests have been administered so far, with 20,379 tests being returned negative. There are pending results for 45 tests.
The department also notes that testing from Cornell University is now being factored into the daily testing numbers that are released, but they are not separated to show specifically how many tests or what the results are from Cornell students and staff.
