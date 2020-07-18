Ithaca, NY (14850)

Today

Mainly sunny to start, then a few afternoon clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 96F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 73F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.