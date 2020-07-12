Tompkins County now has eight active cases of COVID-19 as the county continues to feel the impact of a slight bump in cases over the last few days, which the health department has publicly stated is at least in part a result of July 4 activities and recent travel.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, 175 people have now tested positive for coronavirus, and 167 of those people have recovered. The uptick is small but noticeable: after weeks of fairly slow growth, there have been seven new cases detected in the last seven days. Two more positive tests were reported on Sunday.
There are still no active hospitalizations as a result of COVID-19, and Tompkins County has had nobody die as a result of the disease that killed more than 30,000 people in New York and thousands more countrywide, a number that continues to increase as other states now witness daily spikes of positive tests and hospitalizations. There were no deaths in New York from the virus on Saturday, the first death-free day in the state since March.
There have been 18,625 tests administered in Tompkins County. 18,312 tests have come back negative, while 138 tests are still pending.
