More details regarding the July 2021 killing of Alan Godfrey by William Marshall were made public ahead of Marshall’s sentencing hearings that began on Thursday. However, after the hearings came to an end on Friday afternoon, Judge Joseph Cassidy issued a 20 year sentence to Marshall with an additional five years of post-release supervision.
On February 23, Marshall pleaded guilty to a charge of Manslaughter in the First Degree for killing Godfrey. The maximum legal sentence for the charge is 25 years in state prison, with a minimum sentence of five years.
In response to the guilty plea, District Attorney Matthew Van Houten said that he would be seeking the maximum sentence and described Marshall’s actions as “devastating”, “senseless” and “brutal”. Van Houten has said that “Nothing the justice system can do will ever feel like enough punishment for what William Marshall did.”
Both William Marshall and Alan Godfrey were known locally in Ithaca. Marshall was previously convicted on charges relating to distributing cocaine in the early 2000’s but attended Cornell University through its Prison Education Program and became a well-known individual in the program. Godfrey was similarly well-known for his community service at GIAC and the Southside Community Center.
As the date of Marshall’s sentencing approached, more details about that tragic night emerged that Marshall, along with his family and his legal team, led by Jacob McNamara of the Schlather, Stumbar, Parks & Salk law firm, hoped to use to lessen the severity of the charges.
According to Marshall's lawyers, friends and family the killing of Godfrey came as the result of years of alleged abuse against Marshall’s younger brother, who has chosen to remain anonymous, by Godfrey. Marshall’s younger brother is documented as having developmental and physical disabilities, and William has described himself as his younger brother's “protector” during his guilty plea.
The defense claims that Godfrey and Marshall's younger brother had been involved in a romantic relationship, and that at some point Godfrey began pressuring Marshall’s brother for money, under threat of releasing sexually explicit photos of Marshall’s brother online if he did not comply. The Ithaca Voice has reported that the sums of money were “usually $100 or $200 each time,” and that “on one accession, it’s also alleged that Godfrey and another person robbed,” Marshall’s brother.
The Ithaca Voice reported that Godfrey’s family has denied some of the allegations, but his sister Latisha Abdellatif did acknowledge that Godfrey possessed explicit photos of Marshall's brother that he could have potentially used to pressure him, but following Marshall’s guilty plea she denied that extortion was taking place. Regardless, Abdellatif says that her brother didn’t deserve to be killed as a result of his actions.
According to previous reporting, Godfrey was outside of Marshall’s brother’s apartment on Taughannock Boulevard on the night he was shot and killed by William Marshall. Godfrey’s mother has said that she was on the phone with Alan while he was outside the apartment, and Alan told her that Marshall’s brother was staring at him through a window. After some time, Marshall’s brother called William to tell him that Godfrey was outside of his apartment.
Footage of the event that has been reviewed by The Ithaca Voice doesn’t show Godfrey attempting to break into the apartment.
In response to his brother's call for help, William Marshall drove to the apartment to confront Godfrey, enraged by the years of alleged abuse against his younger brother. Footage reviewed by The Ithaca Voice shows Marshall appear on the scene with a gun in his hand before quickly firing five shots at Godfrey resulting in his death. According to video footage, the entire incident lasted about 5-10 seconds.
During the sentencing hearing, Marshall said that he regrets killing Godfrey and wishes that he had handled the situation differently. “I would give anything to go back and change this,” Marshall said.
