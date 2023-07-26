New York’s 19th Congressional district appears to be set up for a rematch as Josh Riley (D) has announced his campaign to unseat Marc Molinaro (R) in the toss-up district in upstate New York. The 2022 race between Riley and Molinaro was one of the closest in the country, with just 4,500 votes separating the two candidates.
Despite winning the 2022 midterm election and contributing to the Republican takeover of the House of Representatives, Molinaro has come under fire in recent months regarding hot-button issues such as protecting reproductive rights and social security, and Riley is hoping to capitalize on Molinaro’s right-wing politics to position himself as a more appealing alternative in the swing district.
Riley explained that he is running for many of the same reasons he ran last time, saying, “Our political and economic system has stacked the deck against working folks, and I’m running for Congress to change that.” Riley said that the reason he decided to announce his campaign early on in the process is because the upcoming race is expected to be one of the most competitive in the entire country. Riley added that following the last election, he was “humbled and overwhelmed by the encouragement from folks across the district to run again.”
Riley said that “thousands of voters split their tickets voting for Republicans for other offices, but also voting for us for Congress, which means that our message of change versus the status quo had a lot of crossover appeal.” He continued saying, “We have a really strong foundation to build on going into 2024, and I’m excited about the fight that’s ahead of us.”
When asked about how he would differentiate himself from Molinaro, Riley spoke about the recent debt ceiling negotiations that resulted in the passing of a deal that lifted the federal debt ceiling until 2025 in exchange for capping federal spending programs at the fiscal year 2023 levels in 2024 and allowing a 1% increase in spending in the fiscal year 2025. The deal also instituted work requirements to receive SNAP and TANF. While Riley said that he would have ultimately voted in support of the agreement — similarly to Molinaro — he explained that he would have voted no on the initial bill brought to the floor by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, which Molinaro voted in favor of.
“That bill would have made catastrophic cuts to Clean Energy and Advanced Manufacturing investments that are absolutely critical across this district,” Riley said. He added, “The bill would have cut billions of dollars in benefits for veterans, and there’s no way in the world I would have ever supported that.” Riley continued saying, “As much as [Molinaro] wants to deny it and say he didn’t, the record is very clear that he voted to cut veterans benefits.”
According to Riley, “We absolutely should be cutting the deficit and lowering the debt, and the way to do that is by making sure massive corporations and the super-wealthy are paying their fair share.” Riley said that the first vote that the Republican majority took would have added $114 billion to the deficit by providing tax cuts to corporations that are already avoiding paying taxes. He added, “We don’t need a lecture from Marjorie Taylor Greene, George Santos, and Marc Molinaro about fiscal responsibility when they blow up the debt by handing out massive tax cuts to their corporate donors.”
Another area where Riley and Molinaro are drastically different is their view of inflation. Molinaro has blamed government spending on rising inflation. In contrast, Riley has identified corporate greed in the form of monopolies limiting competition and price gouging consumers as the root cause of inflation.
“The evidence is clear and irrefutable; rampant price gouging is happening right now,” Riley said. According to Riley, “some of the biggest oil companies are raking in tens of billions of dollars in profits per quarter while at the same time, working families are struggling to fill up the gas tank.” He added, “We’re seeing big drug companies handing out tens of millions of dollars in bonuses to their CEOs while seniors across the district have to cut back on their groceries because they can’t afford their prescription drugs.”
Riley says that Republicans in the House had an opportunity to vote on cracking down on price gouging by oil companies by passing a bill that would have banned companies engaging in price gouging from drilling on federal land, but they didn’t do it. Riley said that Republicans refused to pass the bill because “they’re taking boatloads of money from big oil.”
“[Republicans] are giving [oil companies] a pat on the back while they’re screwing over working families in upstate New York, and I’m sick and tired of it,” Riley said.
According to Riley, one of his top priorities, if elected, would be to spearhead a fight to overturn Citizens United, which has allowed corporations to make unlimited contributions to the campaigns of elected officials. “There’s a long list of things I’m going to do on day one, and one of them is to sponsor a constitutional amendment to overturn Citizens United,” Riley said. He added, “I believe in my heart and soul that the influence of dark money and corporate money in our politics is the root of all evil.”
In addition, Riley has taken a firm stance regarding how he would protect social security if elected. While Molinaro has refused to provide concrete answers to questions regarding how he would preserve institutional programs like Social Security, Riley has said that he would support raising the cap on Social Security so that the wealthy are paying more into the program. As of 2023, higher-income individuals do not pay any social security tax on earnings above $160,200. That means billionaires like Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk only pay social security tax on their first $160,200. If the cap were raised, they would pay more into the program.
Another issue with local and national appeal is the fight to unionize Starbucks, which the company has heavily undermined. Ithaca was the first city in the country to unionize every corporate-owned Starbucks location in the city, and the company has shut down all three locations as of May 26. The NLRB has ruled that Starbucks engaged in union-busting in Ithaca. Still, since the labor board has suffered from underfunding for nearly a decade, it has struggled to hold Starbucks accountable.
When asked how he would work to support Starbucks workers, Riley said that he was “proud to rally with the Starbucks workers union a couple of weeks ago” and that “the answer to how we hold [Starbucks] accountable goes back to adequately funding law enforcement.” According to Riley, “The same Republicans raising all these issues about law enforcement cut funding for the law enforcement agencies that are supposed to enforce these labor laws.” He added, “I’d want to be investing in the NLRB and the Department of Labor because there need to be real consequences for corporations that are busting unions.”
Riley’s enthusiasm for the rematch is backed up by recent fundraising numbers that indicate that his campaign has raised $787,933 based on July quarterly filings obtained by City & State. In comparison, Marc Molinaro has raised $606,827 in his July filings. However, Molinaro has more cash on hand at $1,067,390 compared to Riley’s $634,033.
Riley said, “Our [last] campaign raised more money during the general election period than any other Democratic House campaign in New York.” He added, “We did that without accepting a single penny of corporate PAC money. In fact, the vast majority of our contributions were $25 or less.”
In a news release, the Riley campaign said that Molinaro’s first campaign finance report of 2023 revealed that his campaign is “bankrolled by corporate special interests and far-right Republican Members of Congress…who have proposed cuts to Medicare and Social Security.”
According to Riley, “Marc Molinaro is cashing checks from powerful special interests, and then he’s voting to do what’s best for them, not Upstate New Yorkers…It’s especially concerning that Marc Molinaro accepts so much support from extreme Republicans who want to cut Social Security.”
The Riley campaign has said that it will not accept any contributions from corporate PACs and that more than 90% of donations to his 2022 campaign were for $100 or less. However, according to OpenSecrets.org, just 19.63% of the contributions to Rileys’ 2022 campaign were for fewer than $200, and the campaign received more than $300,000 in PAC money.
While Riley’s defense of progressive issues ranging from reproductive and labor rights to protecting social security is welcome amid Republican attempts to undermine progressive policy, he has taken PAC money despite his rhetoric decrying the influence of special interests remains concerning.
Upstate NY was once a thriving region but is now an economic basket case. Why? Hint: Not because of oil companies.
Riley is a typical liberal with the lines tax the rich, it's corporations to blame for high prices, and Republicans want to destroy social security. Those lines may play in Ithaca but the southern tier of NY is not that liberal to buy into those lines. Restricting oil development as Biden has done is why oil prices are up. The very rich are few enough that taxing them more yields little actual revenue. And the question about Riley's contributions isn't how many were small but how many came from NYC? Molinaro has the advantages now of incumbency and campaign funds. Ithaca seldom prevails alone in a big congressional district that is mostly rural. Riley will likely lose again.
