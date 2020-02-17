A staple of West State Street will close its doors soon, as John’s Convenience Store discounts its inventory to sell off as soon as possible.
The store, owned and operated by John and Simona Tadros, has been at its current location since 2000. Before that, Tadros operated the store in Clinton Plaza starting in 1993, and prior to that he ran a convenience store in Syracuse. All told, Tadros has been in the convenience retail business for over 40 years.
“Age, lot of hours, we’re trying to get out and work part time and just enjoy life,” Tadros noted as reasons for his decision to close. “We’ve been working too many hours all these years.”
Tadros said he and his wife, who joined him at the store once their children were raised, still work 14 hours a day, five days a week to keep the store running. A sign on the door says inventory is being sold at 20 percent off to ensure they can clear the shelves soon.
Of course, there was another factor: Tadros revealed the property had been purchased by a developer. He declined to give further details on the deal. He said he was unsure of what the site’s future fate would be, though that area is zoned for residential or commercial uses. With help from Brian Crandall of the Ithaca Voice, it appears that the current plan for the site is a workforce development housing project. The Visum Development plan would cost $12 million and bring 50 units of housing to the site.
Though they said they are going to enjoy their semi-retirement, both Simona and John acknowledged that after so many years in business they’ve made connections with the community and with individual people that it will hurt to leave behind.
“The people,” Simona said. “We have a lot of people that we’re going to miss, definitely. They followed us from that store to this store, 27 years and they’re still coming in.”
“Lot of good people, good customers,” John said. “Some of them don’t really care. But we’re going to miss the good ones.”
There’ll be an adjustment period for both of them, he said, having worked for so many years at the store in its different locations. John said it will be odd to not wake up and go open a store like he’s done nearly every morning for the last 40 or so years. But, positively, they’ll be free to spend time with a new addition to the family.
“The kids were young and now they’re all grown,” Simona said. “A lot of customers have come in to ask John ‘Why can’t the kids just take over the business?’ The reality is you don’t have health insurance, you don’t have vacation, you don’t have retirement or an IRA. It’s better to work outside because you get all that. [...] Plus we got a brand new grand-baby girl. So now I’ll have time to be a grandma to our first grand-baby.”
Congratulations on the next chapter of your life. You will be missed. I have been a customer since the Clinton Plaza store. It has been a pleasure shopping in a store where people knew your name and conversations were more personal, something scarce these days. You both are two of the hardest working people I know. You have raised great sons. Best of everything and enjoy that new grand baby!
Dawn Sprague
