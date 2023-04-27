The Downtown Ithaca Alliance is hosting a local job fair on the Commons, at the end of the month, on Sunday, April 30th from 10am-3pm. The job fair will be hosted in conjunction with the City of Ithaca, Tompkins Chamber of Commerce, GO Ithaca, Child Development Council, Tompkins County, TST Boces and Workforce NY.
This is not a typical job fair. During this event, a central welcome area will be set up at the Bernie Milton Pavilion, where people will then walk around to the participating downtown businesses to get specific information about job opportunities in the downtown area. Also at the welcome table, there will be various organizational collateral materials available for pick up, including: a list of downtown job openings, coupons to downtown eateries, “enter to win” raffle for downtown gift cards, and a downtown business district map with locations of local businesses where jobs are available.
With hundreds of businesses in and around the Commons seeking employees, there are a variety of job options available from line cooks to office positions.
"One of the most important issues facing Downtown Ithaca today is the shortage of workers in key employment segments. It is our hope that this job fair will provide an opportunity to match job openings with people interested and eager to take on new or additional work," says Gary Ferguson, Executive Director of the DIA.
For any updates on this event, please visit our Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/downtownithaca/) and/or our Instagram page (https://www.instagram.com/downtownithaca/).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.