Ithaca resident Jason Houghton has announced his candidacy for Common Council. He is seeking the two-year seat representing Ithaca’s 5th ward. Houghton will be running against Cornell University Freshman Clyde Lederman.
Houghton was born in a small town in Iowa and has lived in the Ithaca area with his partner for the past 17 years. Houghton has said that he is running for Common Council because he “takes pride in the values that Ithaca espouses, and wishes to help it realize many of its stated goals.”
According to Houghton, he supports local initiatives such as Re-Imaging Public Safety, the Ithaca Green New Deal, and research into Electric Community Choice Aggregation. He says that achieving these goals will remain elusive with under-funded city departments and diminishing housing affordability.
“Ithaca is perpetually cash-strapped. Both home-owners and ultimately renters are paying high property taxes. At the same time, the city is struggling to maintain its infrastructure and retain its staff with market-rate wages. How can we implement bold and innovative solutions with under-resourced city departments? Additionally, how can we promote green living when the cost of housing and property taxes are forcing many in the local workforce out of the city and county and into longer commutes?” Houghton said in his campaign announcement.
While conceding that there is no simple solution to Ithaca’s affordability issues, Houghton believes that the most viable path is finding new sources of revenue and promoting cooperation and cost-sharing both within the city and across the county.
According to Houghton, “With large swaths of the city tax exempt, it makes our challenges all the greater. We must encourage Cornell and other tax-exempt institutions to be better financial partners to the city. This is of benefit to us all: a workforce and student population that can find adequate housing, reliable and accessible public transportation, well-staffed fire, police, and water treatment departments, and pothole-free streets safe for cyclists.”
Houghton also believes that working closely with surrounding towns and villages can promote affordability. “Much of the recent development in Ithaca has surely helped the city and county by expanding the tax base and housing stock. But we are also part of a broader community. Coordinated strategies about development, zoning, tax abatements and cost-sharing with neighboring towns and villages can ensure we further our greater goals equitably and efficiently,” said Houghton.
Although his primary concern is affordable housing and adequate staffing of city departments, on a more personal note, Houghton would enjoy seeing the city continue and expand green infrastructure for pedestrians and cyclists.
According to Houghton, “I chose to live in the city because it allowed me to live a greener lifestyle, and within the city, my bicycle is my primary mode of transportation. I know I’m not alone, and that our numbers are growing! I think that the city has made strides in accommodating cyclists and pedestrians. While I know a large part of the work-force commutes from out of town, adding bike lanes where possible, expanding bike and pedestrian paths, and increasing signage encourages people to ride their bikes or even walk to public transportation.”
He holds a law degree from the University of California College of the Law, San Francisco, and has worked the last 23 years as a software developer and consultant. While his career has been his primary focus to date, he has always taken an interest in local issues and was encouraged to run for Common Council by friends and neighbors.
“Ithaca is a great place to call home. Our students and long term residents make this a dynamic and fulfilling place to live. I believe we have a well-informed citizenry that is willing to be bold and progressive in its solutions,” said Houghton.
This is the first elected position Houghton has sought, and while he strives to be a well-informed resident, he also asserts that he has a lot of listening and learning to do.
According to Houghton, “Serving on the Common Council is a big responsibility, and Ithaca, like so many municipalities across the country, is facing many complex challenges: affordability, homelessness, aging infrastructure, and climate change.”
He continued saying, “I believe Ithaca has shown its willingness to acknowledge and confront these challenges. We need implementable solutions that have input from all local stakeholders: students, residents, local business and city staff. If elected, I hope that by listening to constituents and fostering awareness, engagement, and transparency, I can help us achieve a shared vision of a vibrant Ithaca that is affordable, diverse, safe and green.”
