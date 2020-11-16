ITHACA, NY -- Cornell University athletes won't be hitting the field, ice or court anytime soon. The Ivy League Council of Presidents decided that league schools won't participate in winter sports during the 2020-21 season, won't play fall sports during the upcoming spring semester and won't play springs sports through at least February 2021.
The decision was unanimous after the extensive consideration of other options to mitigate the transmission of COVID-19. However, as rates locally, regionally and nationally continue to rise, it was deemed safest to forego sports all together.
The council said it will continually monitor and evaluate the public health climate and consider changes when warranted.
