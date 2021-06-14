ITHACA, NY -- The Finger Lakes Development group has received the highest number of points and thus the recommendation from the Ithaca Urban Renewal Agency’s Economic Development Committee as the best plan for Inlet Island. Strategic Elements & Waterfront Alchemy came in second, while Visum Development came in third.
Finger Lakes Development is proposing two separate buildings, one with 50-56 affordable housing units serving a range of 30-120% of area median income, and one with 78-90 units for extended stays, called a “hometel.”
The Strategic Elements & Waterfront Alchemy project proposed 48 one-bedroom apartments for the missing middle-income housing, a 122-room Cambria hotel and 10,000 square feet of first-floor retail space. The middle-income housing would target households making 80-100% of area median income, which is a range of about $48,000-$60,000.
Visum Development proposed three mixed-income residential buildings with about 120-125 units for households making between 30-100% of area median income, in the range of $18,000-$60,000.
The projects were presented to the committee last month and developers were able to participate in a public hearing and question and answer session on June 8. At the conclusion, the committee scored the projects based on community benefits, project concept, financial capacity and project feasibility and financial terms. The projects were then ranked 1-3, with three being the best. A formula was then applied to get the final scores of 760 for Finger Lakes Development, 710 for Strategic Elements & Waterfront Alchemy and 330 for Visum Development.
The question-and-answer session ran the gamut, as committee members looked to get their last questions answered before voting. Member Charlotte Hamilton said she had heard feedback about all three projects being too big, and asked if Finger Lakes and Development and Waterfront Alchemy would be willing to cut the hotel/hometel from their proposals, and if Visum would be willing to cut their housing in half.
Linc Morse, the developer from the Waterfront Alchemy project, said he sees the hotel as an economic engine for all of Inlet Island.
“The hotel feeds every restaurant, winery and marine business in Ithaca,” he said. “I’ve never considered Inlet Island to be a housing destination. I think we have a lot of housing being proposed. We don’t need more housing, we need people to come to the BoatYard Grill. What we’re seeing on Inlet Island now is not a benefit to the community.”
Developer Steve Flash, representing the Finger Lakes Development team, said the short answer is yes, but that the proposed size reflects the cost of paying for the contamination clean-up on the site.
“We’d be glad to be flexible and downsize, but the concern is how do we pay for environmental clean-up? […] It’s a larger project to make it financially feasible.”
Visum’s vice president Patrick Braga said yes, they’d be willing to downsize, but cutting the 120 units in half probably wasn’t realistic.
“We need to be in the 70-80 unit range at minimum for affordable housing,” he said. “The city has struggled to provide affordable housing since the ‘80s, and we have an opportunity to do something with publicly owned land. Waterfront housing is already happening in Ithaca up near Stewart Park, so the question becomes should the city not support socially economically inclusive waterfront housing?”
Alderperson George McGonigal was also at the meeting and asked if the developers thought the city was asking the property to be too many things for too many people.
“Is that driving the size of these proposals? In my opinion all three of these are too large, the island can’t carry that much,” he said.
He also asked about any traffic issues they anticipated.
Braga said the zoning in the area is for five stories, which he feels sets the expectation from the city about what they want in that space. He also echoed the other developers that the cost of the clean-up for the site contributes to the size of the proposals. As far as traffic goes, Braga said Visum’s proposal includes a parking garage at the start of old Taughannaock Boulevard, so it will alleviate some of the traffic issues on the actual island.
Morse reiterated the cost of building on the site.
“With our proposal trying to dedicate itself to the visitor experience and economic engine, there is a certain affordability factor,” he said. “This is an expensive place to build. The bearing structure has to be 90 feet down. That’s challenging without financial anchors, and we felt the hotel was an important economic anchor.”
Noah Demarest, the architect on the Waterfront Alchemy project, said that building housing within the city will have less of an impact on traffic, as people living there will likely be people who travel those same roads for work every day already.
Flash said that the Finger Lakes Development project’s size directly reflected the cost of environmental clean-up on the site, and said they’d be able to be more flexible in terms of size if the cost of the clean-up was shared. He also claimed their proposal was less traffic-creating than the other projects, and said they could consider putting parking on the opposite side of the inlet where they’re developing another site.
Alderperson Donna Fleming asked what the proposals offer to people who already live in the city of Ithaca.
“What makes this more attractive to people who already live here?” Fleming asked. “An apartment building and hotel mean nothing to me. And I don’t want to hear about improving the tax base.”
All three developers touted the ways their plans would increase public access to the waterfront.
“It becomes a destination not just for visitors, but for locals to stand in a place they’ve never stood before,” Demarest said.
Braga said Visum’s plan would add another waterfront park, but also provide opportunities for small business spaces and housing for people already in Ithaca that live somewhere that doesn’t suit their needs.
Flash said that in addition to the improvements to the waterfront trail that Finger Lakes Development’s proposal would provide, the hometel will give locals an option for a waterfront staycation or a place to live while in transition between homes.
Ultimately, the Finger Lakes Development team won out.
“I’m a huge proponent of low-income housing and really supported what Visum was doing, but the broader flexibility plus the financial pieces put Finger Lakes Development ahead,” Hamilton said.
This recommendation goes to the full Ithaca Urban Renewal Board, who theoretically could still choose any one of the options at their meeting on June 24. That recommendation will go to Common Council, who ultimately has the final say.
