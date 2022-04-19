ITHACA, NY -- The debate around the Reimagining Public Safety report released by the city’s working group last month continued at the April 13 Committee of the Whole meeting. A Committee of the Whole meeting is just a meeting of the entire Common Council outside of its regularly scheduled monthly meeting. The group continued to discuss the recommendations about creating a Department of Community Safety, which would include the Division of Police and Division of Community Solutions.
A large portion of the discussion focused on the culture at Ithaca Police Department, prompted by a question from Alderperson George McGonigal.
“I’d like to understand what culture means when it comes to the police department, and what we want to change and what we want to replace it with and how we measure that,” he said.
Acting Mayor Laura Lewis said the new culture should reflect minoritized communities’ desire to feel safe in interacting with the department, while Alderperson Phoebe Brown said culture refers to the history of policing and the protecting of property over people.
Acting Police Chief John Joly said he’s willing to work with his officers to make improvements in culture, but that he needs more specific conversations around what the issues are and what goals they need to me.
“I think it would be valuable to know what part of the culture we want to change, how we would do that and how this plan makes that happen,” he said.
Alderperson Cynthia Brock was more specific in her issues with police culture, citing a statistic that 20% of the Jan. 6, 2021 rioters were former military and law enforcement personnel.
“We want to make sure that we are able to identify any ties to white supremacists, or violent racism or extremism, and make sure they have no place in our department,” she said. “I’d like to see implementation of screening for officers. We do ask about prior drug use. We should ask about white militia or white supremacist groups.”
She added that they have the ability to build systems into how the police department is managed.
“We can create a culture that corrects any kind of behavior when there is bias in policing or use of force that may not be reported because minoritized communities are fearful of retaliation if they report these incidents,” Brock said. “We need structures that protect individuals, and protect officers that [report other offices] and make sure we put into place systems where those behaviors are investigated, addressed and corrected.”
Alderperson Robert Cantelmo said that he agrees with the need to create qualitative and quantitative indicators of culture to create a baseline measure for the effectiveness of the changes.
“We need to know what successful change looks like,” he said.
Eric Rosario, a co-lead of the city’s working group, said that there were two examples of culture issues that came to mind immediately. The first was when IPD officer Kevin Slattery was recorded telling another officer about how he treated a civilian, including dragging the person down the stairs.
“The thing that got me about that is the ‘joke’ was said when the person didn’t know he was being recorded, but the reaction of the other person wasn’t ‘hey, that isn’t cool. That isn’t what we’re about,’” Rosario said. “That speaks to the culture that you have, the systems that feed that, and the beliefs that you have.”
He also cited the SWAT vehicle, which had the words “Knock Knock” painted on it.
“Why did it take executive order 203 to take Knock Knock off the SWAT bus?” Rosario asked. “That’s a symbol. When I accepted this role I had to look at those things.”
Alderperson Jeffrey Barken asked how the recommendations from the task force would remedy a culture issue like the incident with Slattery (who was suspended for 30 days and demoted from sergeant to officer as punishment).
Rosario said the proposal is not a magic bullet, and is not pretending to be, but that adding unarmed responders and civilian oversight to the police department better centers the community.
“I’ve heard if you hire the right police chief you can change culture, but continuing the same model and hoping for a different result doesn’t seem to make a lot of sense,” he said. “The model we’re recommending gives us a greater chance to center community, center civilian oversight, and then build in a greater level of accountability which will give us a greater chance than we have now at changing culture.”
Brock said she agrees with Rosario that changing nothing and expecting a different result is “the definition of insanity,” but that they could affect change by adjusting the job description of the chief of police. She noted that a police chief does not have to be a law enforcement officer, and that the job description the city currently has does not reflect their actual desires for a police chief. Brock said their current description said they want a candidate who would prioritize quality of life issues, but after speaking with Sgt. Mary Orsaio she realized that in police lingo that means you want a zero tolerance for minor infractions approach.
“Which is 180 degrees from what we want,” she said. “But that’s what we built into our chief of police. So I would just argue to say we did get the result we designed for.”
The conversation was cut a bit short, as Lewis reminded the group they would have more opportunities to further discuss the report. A tentative timeline going forward is the Council will have another discussion in May, and then start moving toward a decision to endorse the working group’s report in May or June. If there are decisions that will require a referendum in November (such as adding a civilian director overseeing the police chief), that information needs to be prepared and ready by July.
