It’s been a year of calling for change as protests sparked nationwide. But the fight for equal rights is nothing new.
Martin Luther King's words from the March on Washington years ago still ring true following protests today, "Many things will happen as a result of the march, certainly the people who attended will go back to their communities and work with bold and grim determination."
These words echoed in Ithaca, New York. Ithaca College education professor and Tompkins County Heritage Ambassador Sean Eversley Bradwell explains the roots of racial justice locally. "I think the history of fighting for racial justice in the city of Ithaca is as long and old as European arrival."
Bradwell also studies local black history and its intersectionality. "We have a number of documents and records that indicate that white folks in Ithaca in particular were fighting against slavery even while it was taking place in this community," he said.
And in its over 200 years of community racial justice battles, Ithaca also hosted national visitors like Harriet Tubman and Martin Luther King Jr himself.
But the same call for equality carried through today, and this year. local activists like Phoebe Brown are battling for equality on Ithaca’s front lines. "This year has been no different for people…than it’s been since we arrived on the shores," Brown said.
This comes as she supports anyone in need from her front yard. "So this is the food pantry. I still have more toys to go out, more clothes... it’s taking care of a community," she said.
This all in an effort to blend immediate need with progress. "What we don’t want to do is continue just surviving; we want to thrive," Brown added.
But the challenges to a community’s survival this past year proved even bigger, especially for people of color. According to one Brookings study, under the pandemic students of color are not only more likely to be learning online based on school district population but also more likely to have limited or no internet access.
To fill that gap in education locally, Harry Smith started a non-profit Black Hands Universal. "I came up with the only way that I could think of to get the largest amount of kids as much help as possible," Smith said.
This summer he hand built Zoom tutoring centers in disenfranchised communities and organized all volunteer aides. But even as a new center in Ithaca's West Village opened up at the beginning of 2021, his waiting list is already full. "There’s not enough space, there's not enough places, there’s not enough resources. there’s a lot of need," Smith added.
And so Smith continues to push for cultural change adding, "This is what everything started over, it was the systematic injustice of Black and brown people."
As he works to create opportunities for future generations, " I understand so why would I not try to make it as [easy] as possible for the next person," he said.
Just like leaders before them and those that march into the future. Echoing Martin Luther King Jr's words from Washington beyond MLK day, "I think this march will go down as one of the greatest… if not the greatest demonstrations for freedom and human dignity in the United states."
This article was originally published on WENY News on Jan. 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.