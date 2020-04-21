The Ithaca location of Buffalo Wild Wings has permanently closed as of Sunday, April 19.
The closing was confirmed by a staff member who answered the phone on Tuesday, April 21. There was no indication given that the closing did or didn't have to do with the current coronavirus outbreak, though that has led to economic downturn for restaurants and retail locations virtually everywhere in the area.
The restaurant, known for its chicken wings and other sports bar food staples, was one of the main sports bars in the area since opening as a local location of the prominent national chain. It was located in Elmira Road Shopping Plaza, which has seen several of its businesses close, albeit temporarily, as a result of the current outbreak and social distancing guidelines that have come along with it.
There is no word on whether or not another business is lined up to take over the storefront, listed as 410 Elmira Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.