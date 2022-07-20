On 07/19/2022 at approximately 10:19 AM, the Ithaca Police Department responded to a residence in the 300 block of Center Street with the caller reporting to dispatch that three persons armed with a handgun were actively trying to break into the caller’s residence.
Upon arrival, the three suspects had fled the scene. Further investigation revealed that the alleged handgun was not displayed and was only threatened. No injuries were reported as a result of this incident by the complainants inside said residence. This incident was determined to have started as a domestic dispute.
Ithaca Police Officers later located and interviewed the three persons involved. The allegation of a handgun on scene was unsubstantiated and a knife was recovered as being present on scene, but also not displayed. The perpetrator with the knife was identified as 42 year old Ithaca resident Brett McBean.
Brett McBean was arrested and charged with Menacing in the Third Degree and Criminal Trespass Second Degree in connection with this incident. Ms. McBean was arraigned in Ithaca City Court and released on her own recognizance.
Further information is not being released at this time.
