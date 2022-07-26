On Monday, 07/25/2022 at approximately 11:15 PM, the Ithaca Police Department responded to a hotel room in the 300 block of Elmira Road for a report of a stabbing.
Upon arrival, Ithaca Police Officers discovered a stabbing victim with multiple stab wounds as a result of a domestic incident. Said victim was transported to a regional trauma center and is expected to survive.
The defendant was located briefly after patrol response, a short distance away from the crime scene. The defendant is identified as 31 year old Ithaca Resident, Jessica McComb.
The defendant was arrested and charged with Assault in the Second Degree, Aggravated Criminal Contempt and Criminal Possession of a Weapon Third Degree (all Class D Felonies). The defendant was arraigned in Ithaca City Court and remanded to the Tompkins County Jail on $10,000.00/20,000.00 bail/bond.
Further information is not being released at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.