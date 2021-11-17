ITHACA, NY -- The Board of Directors of the Ithaca YMCA has commenced its search for a new Chief Executive Officer after the current CEO, Frank Towner, announced his retirement effective Jan. 7, 2022.
According to Ryan Weese, board president, the Ithaca Y just completed a community survey to gather input that will inform the job description and position direction. “The survey will help us know what to look for in our next CEO,” said Weese. “We engaged current board, staff, Y members and leaders in the community.”
While the local Y’s board will ultimately select the next leader, the national YMCA organization and state alliance also get involved to help guide the search and manage the transition process.
Weese expects the board to review the community input then finalize the position description for the nationwide search, which would likely be in full swing in early January. “We’re looking for strong candidates,” he said. “We don’t want to rush someone in just for the sake of filling the role.”
The Y is fully open with a full slate of aquatics, health and wellness classes, after-school programs, and gym and exercise facilities.
Because of the gap between hiring and Towner’s retirement, an interim leader, such as from another area Y or a retired CEO, will likely step in, spending a few days per week in the Ithaca facility.
Currently the Ithaca YMCA has a staff of 52 and just under 1,800 members. According to Towner, the proposed budget for 2022 is $1.267 million. Before the COVID pandemic, staffing level reached 141, with 3,540 members and a budget of just under $2 million.
Weese expects no changes during the transition period. “The Y will continue to develop programming in collaboration with our strategic partners, provide working families with reliable school age childcare, and develop the Y facilities,” Weese wrote in a press release.
Weese thanked Towner for his leadership in maintaining the Y’s long legacy as a community resource.
“Anyone who knows Frank, knows that his energy lifts the spirits of members and staff,” said Weese. “He’s always had a ‘how can we serve’ mentality.”
Towner volunteered at the Ithaca Y before starting as a program director in 1995. He served in various leadership roles until assuming the CEO position in 2011.
During his tenure, he has helped build community collaborations, including a recently announced partnership with Cayuga Medical Center. The Ithaca Y facilities on North Triphammer Road have been expanded and upgraded, including the addition of training and nutrition centers. An Outdoor Education Center on Mecklenburg Road was launched, which now offers programs such as archery and a summer camp. During the pandemic, Towner helped launch a community food hub which continues to serve over 200 people a week.
Towner sees the YMCA as a unique and historic organization that can respond to community needs under the three pillars: Youth Development, Healthy Living, and Social Responsibility. It started in England in 1844, came to the USA in 1852, and was launched in Ithaca in 1868. “The local Y is an independent organization that has touched the lives of many over 150 years, becoming a fabric in the community,” said Towner.
He describes his management philosophy in three ways: Surround yourself with people who are more intelligent in areas that you are not; find people who are creative; and, once you hire a person to do something, get out of the way and allow them to be the leader.
Towner, who lives in Lansing with his wife Melanie, plans to spend more time with his family, including his three children (Clement, Thomas, and Cassidy) and two grandchildren. He describes his next phase as “semi-retirement,” as he will work as a bus driver and substitute teacher in Lansing schools. “I’m pulling back on the reins. Let somebody else ride,” he joked.
“We will miss his energy and great knowledge of our community, but we will also have an opportunity to consider and respond to what the new normal looks like,” said Weese.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.