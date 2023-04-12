State Police in New York and Virginia are conducting an ongoing investigation into last week's abduction and death of Ithaca resident Tatiana N. David.
At around 7:22 a.m. on April 5, 2023, a witness called Ithaca Police reporting that David was abducted from her home at 110 West Hill Circle in the Town of Ithaca at gunpoint and forced into a white SUV by Michael C. Davis, the father of David’s four year old child.
According to police reports, the vehicle was spotted on I-495 crossing into the State of Virginia at around 9:40 p.m. on April 5. A Virginia State Trooper initially stopped the vehicle for operating with invalid license plates. When the trooper returned to his patrol car to verify the drivers identification, he realized that the driver was wanted by New York State Police for abutting Tatiana David. The trooper said that within seconds of realizing this information, Michael Davis fled south on I-95 leading police on a high speed chase.
Davis crashed the vehicle into the woods off I-95 at around 10:05 p.m. with David in the passenger seat. Virginia State Police say that when troopers approached the vehicle, Davis began shooting at them, which prompted state police to return fire.
During the ensuing gunfight, Tatiana David was killed and her abductor Michael Davis was critically injured. No state police officers were injured in the gunfight and Davis is currently being treated at the Inova Fairfax Hospital for life threatening injuries. David has been transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Manassas for examination and autopsy.
Initial police reports said that one firearm was located at the scene and that David was found deceased outside of the vehicle. However, new reports indicate that two firearms were found and troopers pulled David from the vehicle so police could give her medical attention.
State Police in New York and Virginia are conducting an investigation into whether David was killed by gunfire from her abductor or Virginia State Troopers. According to Virginia State Police, “In accordance with state police policy, the troopers involved in the shooting were placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.”
The brother of Tatiana David, Emanuel Espada, spoke to a local CBS News affiliate station in Virginia following reports of his sister's death saying “this is just sickening, she was such a bright light and such a beacon of hope. Now she has her life taken from her, for what?”
The tragedy unfolded on Tatiana’s 34th birthday and her brother wants to see her remembered as a military veteran who “did nothing but good.” Espada said that David “was a military veteran, a mother, she served her country and did nothing but good in life.”
“She was an amazing person. Everyone who came across her loved her.” Espada said.
According to Espada, there was a long history of domestic issues with his sister and the father of her child.
"The legal system failed her. We asked for help; we asked for this man to be put away. He is a monster and no one listened to her," Espada said.
Tatiana’s family is now questioning the actions of the Virginia State Police, asking why they engaged in the high speed chase in the first place. Virginia State Police policy outlines that high speed chases are warranted, but that officers must weigh the potential harm caused by pursuing the vehicle or letting the driver get away.
