On Tuesday, August 30, at approximately 8:24 PM, Ithaca Police Officers responded to Five Below at 744 South Meadow Street, Suite 250, for a report of an armed robbery occurring at that location.
Upon arrival Officers located the suspect outside of the store behind an adjacent business where they were taken into custody without incident. The victim reported that prior to calling the police, the suspect loaded up a bag of items and was about to leave the store without paying. The victim reportedly confronted the suspect and tried to prevent them from leaving the store. At this time the suspect pulled out a knife during the brief confrontation, eventually fleeing through the back emergency door of the business.
The suspect, identified as 26 year old Emily N. Morris of Ithaca, was charged with Attempted Robbery 1st Degree, a Class C Felony Offense, in violation of Section 160.15, Subsection 3, of the New York State Penal Law.
Morris was arraigned by Ithaca City Court Judge Seth Peacock and remanded to the Tompkins County Jail in lieu of $5000 cash bail / $5000 insurance bond.
