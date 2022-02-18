ITHACA, NY -- Jessica Mccomb, 31, of Ithaca was arrested and charged with assault in the second degree after allegedly stabbing another woman. Ithaca police were called to Fair Street shortly before 12:30 a.m. on Feb. 17 for a report of physical domestic violence.
When they arrived, they found a woman had sustained stab wounds to her back. She was evaluated by Bangs Ambulance paramedics, but declined further treatment. According to police the injuries are not believed to be life threatening. Officers arrested Mccomb, who was arraigned and released with a full order of protection to stay away from the victim.
