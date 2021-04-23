ITHACA, NY -- Tompkins County Sheriff's Office have arrested Sheryl K. Leckey, 31, of Ithaca after she allegedly stabbed a man at the Courtyard by Marriott on April 22.
Sheriff's deputies were called at 9:18 p.m. for a reported stabbing at 29 Thornwood Dr., and upon arrival found a male victim in the lobby of the hotel with a stab wound to the arm. He reportedly had an altercation with Leckey, after which she allegedly stabbed him. He then locked himself in an office near the front lobby.
Sheriff's deputies applied a tourniquet to the victim until emergency medical services arrived. He is expected to make a full recovery. Leckey fled but was later taken into custody in Ithaca and is waiting for arraignment.
