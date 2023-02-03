The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill warning of extreme cold for the Ithaca area starting at 7 a.m. on Friday, through 12 p.m. on Saturday.
Temperatures have been estimated to reach as low as zero degrees Fahrenheit with wind chill temperatures as low as 20 degrees below zero Fahrenheit.
An email sent to Cornell students by the university said, “These temperatures are not just uncomfortable, they are dangerous. At these forecasted temperatures, frostbite can occur on exposed skin in just the time it takes to walk across campus.”
The email continued by telling students to “take precautions while outside, and be sure to wear appropriate clothing including hats, gloves, and face coverings to reduce skin exposed to this extreme cold.”
These cold temperatures can also damage buildings in the area as a result of freezing pipes. As the water freezes, it can cause a pressure increase that bursts metal and plastic piping, resulting in extensive amounts of water flooding into walls, ceilings, and interiors. A single frozen pipe can cause thousands of dollars' worth of damage.
To prevent freezing pipes and the potential for pipes to burst, keep windows and doors closed and allow a small amount of water to drip from the faucet to keep water running through the pipes.
The American Red Cross also recommends setting your thermostat to a temperature “no lower than 55 degrees Fahrenheit.” This extra heat comes at an increased cost, but it could prevent more expensive renovations that would be necessary if a pipe bursts.
This intense arctic-like weather is expected to be short-lived as temperatures have been estimated to reach back up to 40 degrees Fahrenheit by Sunday afternoon.
