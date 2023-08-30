The Common Council has unanimously approved $6.2 million in funding to make several upgrades to critical components of the Ithaca Area Wastewater Treatment Facility.
After more than three decades of service to the community, the Ithaca Area Wastewater facility desperately needs repair. The facility opened in 1987 and serves the City of Ithaca, the Town of Ithaca, and the Town of Dryden. Acting Assistant Superintendent of Water and Sewer, Scott Gibson, said that the facility is “one of the most important environmental technologies that the city has. It keeps the lake clean, and there’s a cost of doing business to ensure it functions properly and is within code.”
Among several other repairs, the facility requires a new boiler system that is expected to cost more than $2.7 million.
Gibson told the Common Council that if funding for a new boiler were not approved, then the facility would not be able to provide adequate heating throughout the winter. According to Gibson, “time is of the essence.” He continued saying that the facility is “under capacity to heat for this winter” and needs funding to be approved “so that we can at least put an order in for the boilers and get that started as quickly as possible before winter sets in.”
The Common Council has approved an additional $3.5 million in funding for several other upgrades, including a new waste stack burner, sluice gate replacement, a new roof for the administration building, and upgrading the facility’s heating and cooling systems to operate on heat pumps in an effort to help Ithaca achieve the goals of the Green New Deal.
The current waste stack burner — which burns excess methane generated by the facility — is not up to code as it is located on the rooftop of the facility near the existing digesters and requires operators to ignite it by hand, which Alderperson Cynthia Brock has called “a serious health and safety issue.” In order for the burner to comply with building codes, it must be moved at least 50 feet away from a combustion source. Upgrading the burner is expected to come at a cost of $739,100.
The sluice gate replacement is necessary because the facility’s current sluice gates “have deteriorated to the point where one has collapsed,” according to Brock. Upgrading the sluice gates will come at an expected cost of $168,400 and will help isolate the water flow into the headworks building.
Another $364,795 has been allocated to the facility to replace the roof over the administration building. Brock said, “The administration building roof is now 35 years old, has been repaired multiple times, and is in need of entire replacement.”
Brock explained that the City of Ithaca would allocate $1,853,534 towards the total project — about 57% of the total cost. The Town of Ithaca will give $1,326,083 — about 40% of the total cost, and the Town of Dryden will be allocating $64,228 — about 1.98% of the total cost. According to Brock, “authorization of this project is contingent upon action by all wastewater partners, committing their percentage of reimbursement shares to the joint activity fund allocated per the joint sewer agreement.”
While he admitted that the renovation cost was high, Gibson said that “repairs like this have to be done on an almost 40-year-old facility.” He said that the cost of renovations has continued to increase as projects frequently result in realizing that additional renovations must be made. “By the time you get through the spaghetti network of piping that runs the boiler plant at the wastewater plant, a lot of times you find better efficient ways to run the system,” Gibson said. He added, “By the time we were done, we were a million dollars in the hole.”
While discussing the proposal, Mayor Laura Lewis said, “These are big numbers. This plant has tremendous needs…and we have known for some years that there is a need for repair.” Lewis added, “These are much-needed renovations that also address our sustainability goals.”
In regards to upgrading the facility to align with the goals of the Ithaca Green New Deal, Gibson said, “We’re talking about taking our entire administration building off the boiler loop and putting it under a heat pump system, which is what a lot of folks are doing with residential and commercial buildings now.” However, he continued saying that those upgrades cannot be done unless renovations are made to the roof.
Gibson told the Common Council that “these aren’t significant improvements to the plant where we’re suddenly running a different process that we had never thought of before; these are to repair things that exist today.” He added that “after 20 years, these things accelerate and compound, and before you know it, you’ve got a big ticket item in front of you.”
According to Brock, “The revenue that would pay for this debt comes out of our water and sewer fund, so this is not a debt that is attached to the city in terms of our general fund.” She added that revenue will come from water and sewer fees that pay for facility operations and capital projects.
Brock continued by saying that “one of the benefits of the sewer system is anybody who flushes a toilet, regardless of whether [it’s] a church or school or nonprofit, will pay [their] sewer fee. So this is a very egalitarian process, and it is also essential to make sure that Cornell is paying appropriately for those fees.”
