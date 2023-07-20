On July 18, 2023, shortly before 8:00 p.m., New York State Police at Ithaca was dispatched to a report of a serious injury involving a bicyclist on Taughannock Park Road in the town of Ulysses.
An investigation at the scene revealed that a 56-year-old man of Hollywood, FL was on a bicycle traveling eastbound on Taughannock Park Road near Taughannock State Park Access Road when an object go stuck in the front wheel of his bicycle, causing the bike to flip. He did sustain head and facial injuries. The male was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
The man was transported by helicopter to Robert Packer Hospital for further care.
