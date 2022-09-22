New York State Police at Ithaca are looking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man accused of stealing a laptop from an office within Best Buy.
On September 18, 2022, at approximately 1:44 p.m., the man in the surveillance pictures includes with this article is accused of stealing a laptop from an office within the Best Buy store located at the Shops at Ithaca off Catherwood Road in the village of Lansing.
It is believed that the male concealed the laptop under his clothing and left the area in a black SUV.
The laptop is a silver HP Envy laptop and specifically used by Best Buy employees and needs to be accessed by employee credentials.
The man is a bald black male wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans.
Anyone with information is asked to contact SP Ithaca at 607-347-4441, and reference case 11055064.
