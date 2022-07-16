Work on the S Cayuga Street bridge will resume at 7 a.m on Monday, July 18. Daily work on the project will continue through 5 p.m. Only one lane and sidewalk will be closed at a time, and flaggers will be on site to control traffic. If the E Spencer Street outlet is closed a flagger will be used to guide vehicles already on E Spencer Street. The project is scheduled for completion by August 18.
Title
Get the the latest local news, weather & arts coverage from the Ithaca Times.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Recommended for you
This Week's Issue
Trending Today
Most Popular
Articles
- Saturday Series Of Burglaries Along Cecil A Malone Drive
- Rash Of Commercial Burglaries Spreads
- DWI Arrest On East State Street
- Thomas Arrested For Additional Ithaca Burglaries After Chase
- Arrest Made In String Of Commercial Burglaries
- TCAT Proposing More Than 20% Service Reductions in Ithaca
- Coming Back To Life: GrassRoots returns for real post COVID
- Kiss Him Kate: CRT's Latest Roasts The Bard
- Three Arrested In Ithaca For Criminal Possession Of Stolen Motorcycle
- County Corrections Officer Assaulted
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Trouble brewing: Baristas fight back after Starbucks closes College Ave location (5)
- Arrest Made In String Of Commercial Burglaries (4)
- Thomas Arrested For Additional Ithaca Burglaries After Chase (4)
- Controlling gun violence requires mental health vigilance (3)
- Dozens protest ICSD School Board (3)
- Rash Of Commercial Burglaries Spreads (2)
- Three Arrested In Ithaca For Criminal Possession Of Stolen Motorcycle (2)
- Kiss Him Kate: CRT's Latest Roasts The Bard (1)
- A Plan Of Action To Restore And Protect Reproductive Justice For Women (1)
- Council Accepts Report of Reimagining Public Safety Working Group (1)
- COVID-19 Update: CDC Vaccine Approval Age Six-Months and Older (1)
- Local Organizations Host Rally Demanding Implementation of The Green New Deal (1)
- Via’s Cookies Cafe Opens Up At Autumn Leaves (1)
- Governor Announces 160-Megawatt Solar Project in Lansing, Groton (1)
- IPD Investigate Burglary at K&H Redemption Center (1)
- Ithaca is ... Special (1)
- Ithacan Pleads Guilty to Sexual Exploitation of a Child (1)
- Worth the Wait (1)
- Ithaca Now Sanctuary City For Abortion (1)
Online Poll
Is ice cream better when outside?
Like the Ithaca Times on Facebook!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.