Work on the S Cayuga Street bridge will resume at 7 a.m on Monday, July 18. Daily work on the project will continue through 5 p.m. Only one lane and sidewalk will be closed at a time, and flaggers will be on site to control traffic. If the E Spencer Street outlet is closed a flagger will be used to guide vehicles already on E Spencer Street. The project is scheduled for completion by August 18.

