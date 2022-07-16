Starting Monday, July 18 the 300 block of Mitchell Street, including the Ithaca Road and Delaware intersection will be closed for milling and paving, drainage repairs and the resetting of manhole covers. The Ithaca DPW recommends taking 366 to Pine Tree Road to 79 East as a detour. The work is scheduled to be completed on July 29.
featured
Ithaca Traffic Alert: 300 Block Mitchell Street Closed
-
- Updated
- 0
Title
Ithaca Times Newsletter
Good morning Ithaca!
Get the the latest local news, weather & arts coverage from the Ithaca Times.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
This Week's Issue
Trending Today
Most Popular
Articles
- Saturday Series Of Burglaries Along Cecil A Malone Drive
- Rash Of Commercial Burglaries Spreads
- DWI Arrest On East State Street
- Thomas Arrested For Additional Ithaca Burglaries After Chase
- Arrest Made In String Of Commercial Burglaries
- TCAT Proposing More Than 20% Service Reductions in Ithaca
- Coming Back To Life: GrassRoots returns for real post COVID
- Kiss Him Kate: CRT's Latest Roasts The Bard
- Three Arrested In Ithaca For Criminal Possession Of Stolen Motorcycle
- County Corrections Officer Assaulted
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Trouble brewing: Baristas fight back after Starbucks closes College Ave location (5)
- Arrest Made In String Of Commercial Burglaries (4)
- Thomas Arrested For Additional Ithaca Burglaries After Chase (4)
- Controlling gun violence requires mental health vigilance (3)
- Dozens protest ICSD School Board (3)
- Rash Of Commercial Burglaries Spreads (2)
- Three Arrested In Ithaca For Criminal Possession Of Stolen Motorcycle (2)
- Kiss Him Kate: CRT's Latest Roasts The Bard (1)
- A Plan Of Action To Restore And Protect Reproductive Justice For Women (1)
- Council Accepts Report of Reimagining Public Safety Working Group (1)
- COVID-19 Update: CDC Vaccine Approval Age Six-Months and Older (1)
- Local Organizations Host Rally Demanding Implementation of The Green New Deal (1)
- Via’s Cookies Cafe Opens Up At Autumn Leaves (1)
- Governor Announces 160-Megawatt Solar Project in Lansing, Groton (1)
- IPD Investigate Burglary at K&H Redemption Center (1)
- Ithaca is ... Special (1)
- Ithacan Pleads Guilty to Sexual Exploitation of a Child (1)
- Worth the Wait (1)
- Ithaca Now Sanctuary City For Abortion (1)
Online Poll
Is ice cream better when outside?
You voted:
Like the Ithaca Times on Facebook!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.