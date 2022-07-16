IMGP0402.jpeg

Starting Monday, July 18 the 300 block of Mitchell Street, including the Ithaca Road and Delaware intersection will be closed for milling and paving, drainage repairs and the resetting of manhole covers. The Ithaca DPW recommends taking 366 to Pine Tree Road to 79 East as a detour. The work is scheduled to be completed on July 29.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Recommended for you