The Ithaca Tompkins International Airport (ITH) welcomes the public to attend a Town Hall event on Wednesday, March 1 at 5:00 PM in the Airport Terminal.
The event, which is free and open to all, will feature a discussion with ITH’s leadership team regarding exciting changes happening at the airport, current and planned initiatives to attract additional service, how the community can help attract additional flights and airlines to ITH, and a discussion on Myths vs. Facts of airline service and travel.
Airport Director Roxan Noble expressed her excitement for the event, “We are really excited to invite the community to the Town Hall next month because it gives them an opportunity to learn more about what’s going on at the airport and how they can get involved.”
For more information, please visit flyithaca.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.