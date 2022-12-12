The Ithaca Tompkins International Airport (ITH) is excited to host several community-centered events throughout December.
Beginning Monday, December 12, through Friday, December 16, ITH will host a Customer Appreciation Event to thank the community for its support. Travelers can expect complimentary refreshments from the airport’s café, ARDM Enterprises, LLC - The Legacy, and special giveaways and activities.
Airport Director Roxan Noble expressed her excitement for the event, “We love Customer Appreciation Week because it’s a way for us to give back to the community and show our appreciation for its support.” Noble added, “we’re excited to share some special things with our traveling public next week!”
On December 14 from 5 PM to 7 PM, ITH will host the Tompkins Chamber’s final Business After Hours (BAH) of the year, which The Legacy will cater. Attendees are encouraged to bring toys that will be collected by Tompkins Connect, Tompkins County’s young professionals networking group, for the Greater Ithaca Activities Center (GIAC).
Jennifer Tavares, President and CEO of the Tompkins Chamber, stated, “We are excited to host our final BAH of 2022 at ITH. It is important as ever to consider ITH when booking business or personal travel, and with airlines offering two flights per day through Newark and JFK, it's convenient to reach your destination. "
Tavares added, "We're also grateful to partner with Tompkins Connect and GIAC to collect gifts for children in our community. The holidays can be challenging for many in our area, so we hope this alleviates some difficulties families may face this year."
Finally, a Town Hall Meeting will be held at ITH on Thursday, December 15 at 5 PM, featuring a discussion with ITH’s leadership team regarding exciting changes and how the community can help attract additional flights and airlines to ITH. Airport leadership will also provide information regarding ITH’s new double daily service to New York City’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) beginning on January 9.
