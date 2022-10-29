Delta Air Lines to add two daily flights to JFK beginning in early 2023.
ITHACA, NY − Ithaca Tompkins International Airport (ITH) announced Delta Air Lines will now offer two daily flights to John F. Kennedy International Airport starting January 9, 2023. Business and leisure travelers can begin booking flights today, October 29th, on either the early morning or mid-day departure to JFK. The 75-seat CRJ-900 regional jets are more fuel-efficient and have Wi-Fi and first-class options.
Airport Director Roxan Noble expressed her excitement for this announcement, “Service to JFK is coming to ITH on January 9, 2023, with two flights a day! This destination has been on the radar for many within the community, so this is fantastic news for ITH, and we are proud to help make it happen, thanks to our strong partnership with Delta Air Lines. I am thankful for the great relationship ITH has with Delta and United Air Lines, and we will continue to work hard as a team to ensure we offer the service that our passengers want and need.”
General Manager, Network Planning at Delta Air Lines Caitlin Bradbury shared, “Delta’s new, twice daily JFK service not only provides easy access to New York City but also plugs into Delta’s vast Domestic and International route network in JFK, providing seamless connecting options to get Ithaca customers where they need to go.”
From JFK, Delta and its joint venture partners offer service to 91 destinations in 30 countries as well as 225 daily flights including ten to Los Angeles, CA, eight to London, eight to San Francisco, CA, and five to Orlando, FL.
Shawna Black, Chairwoman of the Tompkins County Legislature, stated, “This is great news for Tompkins County. This shift in service to fly directly to JFK expands where people can connect to locations around the world and offers easy access to New York City. The Ithaca Tompkins International Airport has been working hard to expand flights and connections, thank you to the team who helped make this shift happen, and to Delta for offering this improved service.”
"The move to JFK with larger aircraft increases service and access to New York City and connections to hundreds of destinations nationally and internationally. This is great for our community as we recharge and recover from the impacts of the COVID-19 Pandemic," said, Heather McDaniel, President of the Tompkins County Air Service Board. “On behalf of the ASB, I applaud Delta for this investment in servicing our community. We value this partnership in support of Ithaca and Tompkins County.”
