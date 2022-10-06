Governor Kathy Hochul announced $9 million in federal funding awards through the State Homeland Security Program to 77 cities, towns, villages, and counties through seven unique grant programs designed to enhance their public safety preparedness and response capabilities. Specifically, the funding is allocated to New York's bomb squads, hazardous materials teams, explosive detection canine teams, tactical teams, technical rescue, and urban search and rescue teams. These grants will also be used to protect and secure critical infrastructure, mass gathering events and enhance local governments' cyber security capabilities.
Tompkins County received $46,170 through the Cyber Security Grant Program. This program provides funding support for eligible counties, cities, towns and villages to enhance their ability to protect, detect, identify, respond to and recover from cyber incidents. Funding may be utilized to mitigate capability gaps that have been identified through a risk assessment methodology via equipment, training, planning and exercise costs.
The City of Ithaca received $75,000 through the Tactical Team Targeted Grant Program. This funding supports New York State's tactical teams and provides them with the adequate skills and capabilities to provide a safe and successful response to high-risk incidents including active shooter events and other counterterrorism missions. Funding must be in support of the team's attainment/sustainment of New York State accreditation for tactical teams to include supporting necessary equipment, planning and training costs required to meet the rigorous standards.
"New York's homeland security capabilities will be greatly strengthened thanks to this partnership with the Department of Homeland Security and the $9 million in grants announced today," Governor Hochul said. "My number one commitment is to keep New Yorkers safe, and with these funds in place, New York will be better prepared to respond to any security threat that may come."
The State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services manages the targeted grant programs, having previously distributed approximately $81.9 million to these critical programs.
New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Jackie Bray said, "New York's first responders face a diverse array of challenges every day and it's critical we ensure they have the resources necessary for addressing them. This funding plays an important role in that effort by helping connect local law enforcement and emergency personnel from across the state with the equipment and training they need to keep our communities safe, no matter the threat."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.