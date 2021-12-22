ITHACA, NY -- The new police contract, approved by Common Council earlier this month, will cost the city about $1 million in back pay to officers. The contract runs retroactive to 2014 and expires Dec. 31, 2023. The new contract will see a significant raise in salaries, with about an $11,000 bump in starting salaries for officers.
The previous contract expired at the end of 2011, and the city and police union have been operating without a new contract, and under the terms of the previous one, ever since. The two sides had been unable to come to an agreement and did seek arbitration for 2012 and 2013, but according to Mayor Svante Myrick, the police union ultimately surrendered those years after an arbitrator ruled the union had broken the rules of contract negotiations by refusing to negotiate and meet with a mediator.
In its simplest explanation, the back pay to officers from the new contract would be calculated by determining what the officers would have been making each of the years from 2014-2021 if the contract had been in place at the time, and then paying the difference between that and what they were actually making. However, Myrick said in the new contract the union agreed to pay the city back for part of their health insurance costs for those years, while the city agreed to pay officers for their raises.
The union is paying 20% of the cost of their health insurance retroactive to 2014 back to the city, which comes out to about $1.5 million. Previously the city paid for 100% of the union’s health insurance plan, but under the new contract, all members will pay 20%. The city owes officers about $2.5 million in raises, so after subtracting the $1.5 million owed in health insurance backpay, the city owes officers $1 million in raises.
Myrick said the money will come in the form of one-time checks that will be issued to the officers in the next month. Overtime will also be taken into effect, so each individual officer will be paid based on how much they actually worked during that period of time at each pay level. He said some officers will be getting checks up to $40,000-$50,000.
The money for that back pay will come from the general fund, Myrick said.
“It’s possible to do it because sales tax really rebounded,” he said. “It was actually higher than 2019.”
Additionally, pension costs were lower than expected this year because the stock market did well, which will also provide some of the funds. Some of it will also come from savings.
