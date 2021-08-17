ITHACA, NY -- The Ithaca Tenants Union recently proposed legislation which would give Ithaca tenants enhanced protections against evictions. The Right to Renew legislation landed on the desks of the Planning and Economic Development Board last week, completing the first step of the legislative process. The board will discuss whether to approve the legislation for circulation at its meeting tonight, Aug. 18.
The Right to Renew law, also known as Good Cause Eviction, would give tenants who want to renew their lease the right to do so, unless a landlord can prove they have a good cause to evict the tenant. It seeks to protect tenants from landlord retaliation from actions such as organizing with other tenants or demanding repairs.
Numerous requests for comments from local Ithaca landlords and the Landlords Association of Tompkins County were declined or unanswered.
Under the current law, landlords have three main ways by which to evict tenants. The first is for a tenant’s failure to pay rent. The second is for objectionable tenancy, which could be satisfied, for instance, through a tenant damaging the property, engaging in illegal activity on the property or harassing neighbors. Finally, a landlord can terminate a lease without cause.
“What we're trying to do is get rid of that third reason, so that landlords have to prove a legitimate legal reason under state law for evicting you,” Genevieve Rand, member of the Ithaca Tenants Union said. “To evict someone, a landlord doesn't have to prove anything, they don't have to justify anything, they just have the unilateral power to make that decision for tenants.”
More specifically, the Right to Renew law would require landlords to cite a specifically enumerated violation before a court in order to proceed with eviction, rather than denying lease renewal to a tenant without explanation.
“If a tenant has done everything right — paid their rent on time, maintained their property, provided access to the landlord when the landlord requests — they should be entitled to renew your lease, and to have that lease renewal be done at a reasonable rate of increase,” Common Council member Cynthia Brock said. “I fundamentally believe regardless of whether you live in Ithaca or elsewhere, I think that this is a fundamental right, that that everyone deserves.”
If a landlord fails to articulate a cause for an eviction case, they must wait until the end of the lease before asking the tenant to move. According to Rand, many landlords will make use of month-to-month tenancy agreements— as opposed to yearly agreements— to give themselves more leniency when ending lease terminations without cause. According to Rand, “there's basically no downside” for a landlord to make month-to-month agreements due to the flexibility and authority it confers upon them.
“If you put [a tenant] on a month-to-month tenancy, you give yourself the right to evict them almost whenever you want for no reason because on a month-to-month tenancy, the lease has to be renewed every month,” she said. “So rather than saying ‘I won't renew your lease at the end of this year’ you can say ‘I won't renew your lease next month,’ and so they can kick you out literally whenever they want with zero explanation or justification.”
According to Seph Murtagh, Common Council member and chair of the Planning & Economic Development Committee, lease terminations without good cause have been an issue in the Ithaca area.
“[Good Cause] is designed to prevent the type of situation where there might be retaliation, or if somebody is asking for repairs and they don't get their lease renewed because of that,” he said. “I've had complaints about that over the years, so I think this potentially addresses an important problem in the community.”
Even though month-to-month agreements and terminations without cause were common before the pandemic, they have become more prevalent since its onset, especially with the eviction moratorium. The moratorium protects a tenant from eviction for delays in rent payment due to financial hardships generated by the pandemic. Rand said that as a way to get around the moratorium, landlords have “instead been opting to just not renew people's leases.”
The New York State eviction moratorium is slated to expire on Aug. 31. The Ithaca Tenants Union and other tenant organizations across the state have been lobbying to extend the eviction moratorium to comply with the federal expiration date of Oct. 31.
An extension of the moratorium through October would potentially allow for the good cause eviction legislation to be passed into law in Ithaca before the moratorium expires. The earliest date by which Right to Renewal could be passed in Ithaca is Oct. 6.
In order to become a law, the Right to Renewal legislation must pass through a series of legislative steps. First, the legislation has to appear on the agenda of Ithaca’s Planning and Economic Committee (PEDC), which has already happened. The committee would then have to approve Right to Renew for circulation, which would entail one month of public comment. After public comment closes, the PEDC would vote on whether to pass Right to Renew on to Common Council for a final vote. Finally, Common Council would vote on whether to codify it into law.
Albany passed a Good Cause Eviction law last month, making it the first municipality in New York state to do so. Just like the bill being proposed in Ithaca, the Albany legislation entitles tenants to lease renewals, protects tenants against rent hikes, and requires that a landlord substantiate a specifically enumerated good cause for eviction. The law lists nine specific potential causes which include, for example, failure of rent payment and a tenant’s unreasonable refusal to allow the landlord access to the unit. It also requires receipt of prior consent by the tenant to vacate the unit at least five months prior to the vacate date.
Brock said she supports using the Albany legislation as a model for the Right to Renew legislation in Ithaca due to its specificity and applicability to the local municipality.
“I think that the Albany model is protective of both tenants and landlords,” she said. “I think [the Albany law] goes into greater detail. They provide protections for smaller units, and that I think is more appropriate for our location. I would really like to see a version of the Albany law implemented here.”
In addition to listing specific causes for eviction, the Albany Good Cause law has an articulated rent threshold built into rent increases to help better determine what constitutes an unconscionable rent increase. As it currently stands, the legislation proposed by the Ithaca Tenants Union does not have an analogous provision. Brock considers the inclusion of this as a “linchpin” of a good cause law and expects that determining what is “unconscionable” will be the subject of back and forth negotiations because there are so many possible ways to compute it.
“[Unconscionable rent] is something I think will need to be massaged.” Brock said. “I've seen so many different variations of what a threshold is. The underlying component is we want people to be able to stay in their home, but we also recognize that landlords have responsibilities and they need to maintain the unit in good order. We don't want to unfairly impact landlords either.”
Due to the inclusion of provisions like unconscionable rent hikes and more specific clauses, Murtagh considers the legislation in Albany “stronger” than what the Ithaca Tenants Union is proposing.
“I think I personally would support something that looks like the Albany law over what the Ithaca Tenants union is presenting,” Murtagh said. “But obviously this is like a community decision so we'll put it out there in the public and we'll get feedback on it to try to make the best decision possible.”
Considering the resistance that landlords have already displayed in communities like Utica and Rochester where similar legislation is being considered, Murtagh expects considerable pushback from landlords in Ithaca.
Landlords are primarily concerned that the law will constrain their ability to evict a tenant. Rand disagrees, however, with this central concern. She believes that landlords are upset about the way the legislation redistributes power from the landlord to the tenant.
“The law is taking the power away from landlords and giving it to tenants,” she said. “Landlords, of course, have a self interest from an authority and a monetary perspective to have as much power over the property as possible. So they're always going to object to this because it benefits them to have as much power in the relationship as possible, but that does not benefit tenants.”
In Brock’s assessment, rather than restricting the landlord’s ability to evict a troublesome tenant, the law will require more responsibility and accountability on behalf of the landlord.
“The law would require a higher level of management, engagement and correspondence on behalf of the landlord,” Brock said. “I think that [landlords] will need to rewrite their leases to protect their interests and make sure that there is language that includes that lease renewal in there so that it can be easily clarified when the lease begins and where it ends and how a renewal is to happen.”
This added responsibility and engagement, however, is another source of pushback from landlords. Landlords in other municipalities such as Albany say that the eviction process will be more time intensive and potentially expensive due to the extra legal procedures involved in the eviction process. For example, the Albany Good Cause law requires that landlords obtain an order from an Albany City Court judge. Before a judge can grant a warrant, the landlord must establish legal grounds for eviction with proper documentation.
Brock considers the enhanced level of landlord responsibility and documentation requirements a “good consequence” of the legislation for all parties.
“Landlords will really need to document issues that they are experiencing with their tenant,” she said. “If you have a tenant in violation of the lease, there should be a document or written correspondence acknowledging what is occurring, so when it comes to the end of the lease term, and the landlord doesn’t renew your lease for a certain reason, the landlord will be able to demonstrate it if the tenant chooses to challenge [the nonrenewal].”
With the legislative process still in its nascent stages, Murtagh said that it is difficult to determine the level of support among many Common Council members. Many council members haven’t had the time to learn enough about the issue, which is why upcoming discussions about the legislation will be beneficial.
“I wouldn't be surprised if some of the council members just don't know a whole lot about this, and just need to learn more about it,” Murtagh said. “I think that's part of the point of putting it on the agenda next week: taking the temperature of the room and just helping people understand what this is and then moving forward with it.”
Faith Fisher is a reporter from The Cornell Daily Sun working on The Sun's inaugural summer fellowship at The Ithaca Times.
