ITHACA, NY -- A 19-year-old was killed in a single-vehicle car crash in Ithaca on March 20. Tompkins County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the 900 block of East Shore Drive in the town of Ithaca at 5: 10 p.m.. Upon arrival, deputies found a gray, two-door BMW sedan with extensive damage and occupied by three people. The driver was able to exit the vehicle on their own, the rear passenger was extricated by the Ithaca Fire Department and the front passenger was ejected from the vehicle.
The ejected passenger was identified as Vladislav Varetsa, age 19 of Ithaca. Varetsa was pronounced dead at the scene.
This incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information should contact Tompkins County Sheriff's Office.
The Ithaca Fire Department, Ithaca Police Department, New York State Police and Bangs Ambulance assisted on scene.
