ITHACA, NY -- The Aurora Streatery study is on hold for now, with Mayor Svante Myrick pulling it from the agenda at the Dec. 1. Common Council meeting. At the City Administration meeting on Nov. 17, city planner Jennifer Kusznir and city transportation engineer Erin Cuddihy suggested a $120,000 study to evaluate the Streatery to make sure it’s safe for both pedestrians and vehicles. However, there was some pushback, particularly from Alderperson George McGonigal, who said the traffic issues caused by the Streatery aren’t worth it.
There were also requests at that meeting to see more data about the economic impacts the Streatery had on the Restaurant Row businesses, and Myrick had said they’d gather more information and discuss it again at the December Council meeting. However, at the top of the meeting he pulled it and said after hearing from many members of the public and from members of Council, there isn’t enough support for the Streatery.
“We want to regroup and see if could put together a plan to build support, but it doesn’t seem like we can do that,” he said. “It seems like closing Aurora Street is nice as a sometimes thing, and if there was an opportunity to close it on certain nights or weekends or for festivals we could do that, but keeping it closed on a semi-permanent basis like we have the past two years isn’t workable.”
The Streatery was created during the pandemic to help support those restaurants by providing more space for outdoor dining by closing the Restaurant Row block of Aurora Street to traffic, but was never studied or evaluated in any formal way beforehand. Myrick said they would keep the potential for a study on the backburner to see if there would be a way to make it work in the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.